KIMA TV
Selah police collect over 1,000 pounds of food to donate for this holiday season
SELAH -- This weekend, Selah police collected more than 1,000 pounds of food to give to the local food bank. Officers set up at Grocery Outlet yesterday to take in donations for this holiday season. In total, they say they collected 1,300 pounds of food and $277 in cash. They...
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
Yakima Herald Republic
Turkey drive on Monday, turkey trot planned Thursday in Yakima
As Thanksgiving approaches, organizations in Yakima County including Second Harvest and Camp Prime Time are setting up events that aim to make the holiday a more enjoyable time for everyone. Second Harvest will have its annual turkey drive in Yakima from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at State Fair Park,...
Toppenish winter weather shelter will open this year thanks to YVFWC
TOPPENISH, Wash. — After months of uncertainty, Camp Hope director Mike Kay said the Toppenish winter weather shelter will be able to open this year, thanks to funding from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. “They’ve been more than generous,” Kay said. YVFWC already donates the use of the shelter space, which they own, as well as paying for the utilities....
Yakima Herald Republic
Drive-thru Light Fest returns to State Fair Park after Thanksgiving
The third annual Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest returns to Yakima starting the day after Thanksgiving. The holiday route will be aglow from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 18. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be no route Nov. 26.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
nbcrightnow.com
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Six join Farm Workers medical-dental clinic staff
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Yakima Medical-Dental facility has added new staff:. Dr. Burton Masem, a primary care provider, received his doctor of medicine degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Don Nguyen, a primary care provider, received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific...
Yakima Herald Republic
Couture clothing, duct tape dress on display at Yakima Valley Museum
Two new exhibits featuring award-winning clothing designs by Yakima County women are open at the Yakima Valley Museum. “Couture II” highlights original fashion designs by Carolyn Schactler of Yakima. It’s in the Gilbert Family Gallery and right before visitors walk in, they’ll see Larissa Leon’s award-winning “Stuck At Prom” Folklorico flower duct tape gown.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The community of Granger
From its famous dinosaur sculptures to its deep agricultural roots, people take pride in being from Granger. The city’s residents are looking to expand on that history and move Granger toward the future.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
KIMA TV
Dumpster fire turns into 2-story structure fire in Yakima, YFD says
YAKIMA-- A dumpster fire extended into a 2-story commercial business early Friday morning, leaving about $80,000 in damages, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says. YFD says firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Ave. Crews found a dumpster fire in...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
‘Turmoil.’ Unions say they have ‘no confidence’ in Tri-Cities public health leader
Health district administrator says letter of accusations is not accurate.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
610KONA
Benton County Dedicates New Mental Health Treatment Center
(Kennewick, WA) -- Officials from Benton County dedicated a new Mental Health Treatment and Recovery Center set to be built inside the old Kennewick General Hospital site Thursday morning. It was announced that the county closed on the sale and received the deed for the site from Trios Health earlier this month. The County also issued a Request for Proposals to begin the process of finding a provider to operate the center.
