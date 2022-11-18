Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
FOX Sports
Vikings at (+1.5) vs. Cowboys is disrespectful but 'fishy' and a stay away | What's Wright?
The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. The Cowboys won their previous matchup last season in Cooper Rush's first NFL start, but Dak Prescott is back and looks to improve his record to 5-1 against the Vikings. Kirk Cousins is on fire, but will he able to stand against America's Team's defense? Nick Wright warns bettors to stay away or at the most, cautiously bet on this matchup with Justin Jefferson likely receiving the 'Randy Moss treatment' from defenders and Dak continuing to struggle this season.
Report: Patriots could potentially lose captain for season with 'serious' thigh injury
The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Bills vs. Blizzard: Can Team Fly Out of Buffalo for Browns Game at Detroit?
Snowmobiles, activate?! The Josh Allen-led Bills are 6-3 and trying to get out of Buffalo to play the Browns in Detroit.
Bills' Stefon Diggs, Sean McDermott have sideline chat early vs. Browns
As things unfolded for the Bills, Stefon Diggs did eventually get involved against the Browns. But it didn’t start off as we’ve become accustom to. Diggs was not involved early and was not targeted against the Browns until just before halftime. It was a touchdown catch, but prior to that, Diggs seemed to be a little bothered by something on the sideline and cameras caught him.
Bills Mafia helping dig out players, get them to Detroit
What would the Buffalo Bills be without their fans?. The Bills (6-3) had their matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-6) moved to Detroit. But they still have to get there. In order to do so, the first step is to get out of their own driveways… and Bills fans were around to help. Players on the team took to their various social media accounts to share that neighbors came over and helped them get out of their driveways so they could get to the Buffalo airport.
FOX Sports
Steelers offense hurt by second-half struggles in loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense found the production they needed for one half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the second half. Inconsistency and ineffectiveness plagued Pittsburgh and Joe Burrow and the Bengals rallied from an early deficit and pulled away for a 37-30 victory Sunday.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
FOX Sports
Carlos Correa is a 28-year-old superstar. Which MLB teams could sign him?
About eight months ago at a spring training facility in Florida, Carlos Correa sat alongside his agent, Scott Boras, at a news conference to officially announce his new team. It was not in Lakeland with the Tigers, as many had expected at the beginning of the offseason. Nor was it in nearby Tampa with the Yankees, who had opted instead to go the stopgap route at shortstop rather than splurge for the superstar. It wasn't in Clearwater, either, as the Phillies viewed the outfield as more of a pressing need and spent accordingly.
WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns
The Bills (7-3) had an up-and-down game against the Browns (3-7) in Week 11. Rather, a down-then-up day. The Bills started slow on both sides of the ball and trailed early. Then they turned things around and eventually took a 31-23 win. For the entire story, see the attached clip...
FOX Sports
Cowboys are clicking; Patterson makes history; Jets' QB woes: 3 up, 3 down
Eleven weeks are almost in the books, with Thanksgiving football just a few days away. It's the golden time of the NFL football season. Here's whose stock is up and down after an awesome weekend of football. Up. The real Cowboys showed up on Sunday in Minnesota, and oh boy,...
US News and World Report
Bills Dig Themselves Out of Snow to Make Trip to Detroit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of...
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI, speeding following win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at around 2:30 a.m. on early Friday morning near Nashville following the team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, according to Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Matthew Stafford taken to locker room, evaluated for concussion
Matthew Stafford missed Week 10 while in the concussion protocol but he was able to practice and return this week leading up to the Saints game. However, in the third quarter after taking a third-down sack, Stafford left the field and went into the medical tent. After leaving the tent,...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle
1. Georgia (11-0) Defeated Kentucky, 16-6 The Georgia defense held the Wildcats scoreless for three quarters and held up late as UK tried to mount a late surge. The Bulldogs have just one game left before their date with LSU in the SEC Championship as they continue their quest to defend their national title and complete their first undefeated season since 1980.
3 key matchups could decide Patriots' Week 11 game vs. Jets
The New England Patriots host the New York Jets in an ever-so-important AFC East divisional matchup on Sunday. If the playoffs started today, all four AFC East teams would make it to the dance. That alone is a telling sign of how important this week is for the Patriots. If the Patriots wish to beat the Jets and propel their position to the top of the AFC East, this game could come down to some key positional matchups.
