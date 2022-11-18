UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Region of The Salvation Army is partnering with 11 UP high schools in Alger, Delta, Marquette, and Schoolcraft counties as part of the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Spectacular. Each school has submitted an entry to the event’s ‘best-decorated tree’ competition, which can be voted on throughout the coming weeks.

