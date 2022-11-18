One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO