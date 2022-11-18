Read full article on original website
Portland begins the process for drawing up city council districts required by charter reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland voters resoundingly approved a measure in the recent midterm election that would overhaul the city's form of government. Though most members of Portland City Council opposed the measure, they're now charged with ensuring that it gets implemented. Measure 26-228 reforms the City of Portland charter;...
The Portland Mercury
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance
Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
KGW
Portland takes first steps toward making charter reform changes
The city council met this week to consider a districting commission. The commission will draw up maps splitting Portland into four equal districts.
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
KGW
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KATU.com
Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Fund Criminalization of the Homeless, Progressives Take Over Gladstone, and Twitter's Death Throes
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Finally, those devil...
opb.org
Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results
In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
1 person fatally shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport killed one person on Saturday night. The Port of Portland said one to three suspects fled the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police. The shooting happened after 9:30 pm at the hotel...
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for island’s Native American communities
PORTLAND, Oregon — Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to honor the island’s Native American communities and history on Thursday. The resolution was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation (ACSI). Chinook Indians were the...
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
'There isn't one solution': How government, business and community groups work together to overcome the digital divide
PORTLAND, Ore. — During the early days of the pandemic, reliable and fast internet connectivity became a lifeline for nearly everyone in some fashion; whether it was online school, working from home, ordering groceries or telehealth doctors appointments. It also meant that people who don't have that connection for one reason or another had an extra burden during an already difficult time.
KXL
Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
montavilla.net
APANO to Redevelop Canton Grill Site on SE 82nd
After nearly two and half years sitting vacant, the former Canton Grill property at 2610 SE 82nd Avenue will play a significant role in the district’s transformation. The owners of the iconic restaurant recently accepted the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon‘s (APANO) offer to purchase the 47,265-square-foot site. Next month, APANO staff will begin public outreach and use those interactions to inform redevelopment plans.
Portland nonprofit distributing winter gear to those in need
Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution at the Montavilla Community Center in Northeast Portland.
WWEEK
Insurance Company Won’t Need to Reimburse Portland Venues for Pandemic Losses, Judge Rules
A federal judge has ruled that three Portland venues are on the hook for financial losses due to the pandemic. The owners of Revolution Hall, RingSide Steakhouse and Mississippi Studios sued their insurance company after it rejected their claims for reimbursement in May 2020. All together, they sought to recoup over $1 million in losses from the Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance Company.
Mechanical issue with TriMet FX buses triggers recall
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 60-foot "bendy" buses on TriMet's FX-2 line are going to remain off the road for at least a few more weeks. The buses were pulled from service in early November due to a mechanical issue, and TriMet announced Friday that the manufacturer of the buses has now issued a national recall for the defect.
