Portland, OR

The Portland Mercury

City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance

Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Fund Criminalization of the Homeless, Progressives Take Over Gladstone, and Twitter's Death Throes

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Finally, those devil...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results

In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'There isn't one solution': How government, business and community groups work together to overcome the digital divide

PORTLAND, Ore. — During the early days of the pandemic, reliable and fast internet connectivity became a lifeline for nearly everyone in some fashion; whether it was online school, working from home, ordering groceries or telehealth doctors appointments. It also meant that people who don't have that connection for one reason or another had an extra burden during an already difficult time.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove faces severe rent burden

One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
FOREST GROVE, OR
montavilla.net

APANO to Redevelop Canton Grill Site on SE 82nd

After nearly two and half years sitting vacant, the former Canton Grill property at 2610 SE 82nd Avenue will play a significant role in the district’s transformation. The owners of the iconic restaurant recently accepted the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon‘s (APANO) offer to purchase the 47,265-square-foot site. Next month, APANO staff will begin public outreach and use those interactions to inform redevelopment plans.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Insurance Company Won’t Need to Reimburse Portland Venues for Pandemic Losses, Judge Rules

A federal judge has ruled that three Portland venues are on the hook for financial losses due to the pandemic. The owners of Revolution Hall, RingSide Steakhouse and Mississippi Studios sued their insurance company after it rejected their claims for reimbursement in May 2020. All together, they sought to recoup over $1 million in losses from the Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance Company.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Mechanical issue with TriMet FX buses triggers recall

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 60-foot "bendy" buses on TriMet's FX-2 line are going to remain off the road for at least a few more weeks. The buses were pulled from service in early November due to a mechanical issue, and TriMet announced Friday that the manufacturer of the buses has now issued a national recall for the defect.
PORTLAND, OR

