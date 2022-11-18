Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women lose close game to Marquette in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals
The Gonzaga women could only handle so much adversity, and it caught up with them on Sunday. One day after earning the biggest wins in program history, the Zags ran out of steam in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. “We were prepared, but it wasn’t...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga men's cross country finish program-best 13th place a NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – A change of strategy produced improved results for the Gonzaga University men’s cross country team Saturday at the NCAA Division I Championships. The 15th-ranked Bulldogs, who placed their first two finishers in the top 100 and the third at 101 in the 255-runner field, scored 400 points for a program-best 13th-place national finish.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington hopes to replicate last season's success against Washington State at Spokane Arena Monday
Outside of the two programs, there was something a bit under-the-radar about the last time Eastern Washington and Washington State’s men’s basketball teams met on a court. The game was played in Pullman last year, two days after Thanksgiving, one day after the Apple Cup and just hours after the Eastern Washington football team had won an opening-round FCS playoff game at home. Even at halftime of the basketball game, WSU led EWU by 12, and it seemed the result was destined to be the same as the previous four matchups: a Cougars victory.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, Nolan Hickman battle through injuries during win over Kentucky
A disappointing defeat for No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 11 Texas on Wednesday had the potential to be a lot more devastating considering both Nolan Hickman and Julian Strawther exited the Lone Star State with ankle injuries. Strawther’s was not made public until after the Bulldogs knocked off No. 4...
nbcrightnow.com
No. 2 Gonzaga leads from start to finish in marquee 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky
Fourth-ranked Kentucky was doomed from the start of Sunday’s game against second-ranked Gonzaga and possibly much earlier than that. The Wildcats were in the unenviable position of being the next team on the Bulldogs’ schedule following a 19-point loss at Texas four days earlier. On the rare occasion Gonzaga lost, history hasn’t been kind to the team waiting in the on-deck circle.
nbcrightnow.com
Dave Boling: Gonzaga-Kentucky was a historic affair not only for the arena, but Spokane as a whole
A historic event occurred Sunday afternoon in Spokane – and some people probably thought it was just a basketball game. Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the bluest-blood opponent ever to visit Spokane, absorbed an 88-72 stomping by No. 2 Gonzaga in front of 12,333 fans. Some will be tempted to call this gathering at Spokane Arena “rabid,” but there are serums to combat that sort of infection.
nbcrightnow.com
Key matchup: Tshiebwe-Timme battle is intriguing, but Kentucky backcourt also poses challenge for Gonzaga
The All-American big men may be the ones luring viewers to their television sets, but it’s conceivable the hero of Sunday’s Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Arena will be someone not named Drew Timme or Oscar Tshiebwe. As the 2022-23 Bulldogs have learned through three games, there’s probably a...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
nbcrightnow.com
'They're going to be a lion.' Kentucky anticipates motivated Gonzaga team in top-five matchup
When Mark Few assembled Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule – a treacherous, unique slate of games played on aircraft carriers, in hostile road environments, against perennial blue bloods and recent national champions alike – it seemed probable the veteran coach would have opportunities to learn about his team’s composure both after statement wins and tough losses.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women don't want to 'play with venom' against Louisville in NCAA Tournament rematch
This was never about revenge, although the issue came up Friday as the Gonzaga women prepared for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and a rematch with sixth-ranked Louisville. “We don’t want to play with venom,” said Coach Lisa Fortier, whose squad was eliminated by the Cardinal in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last spring.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington ends season on a high note with 45-21 rout of Northern Colorado
Early in the third quarter of Eastern Washington’s football season finale Saturday, running back Tuna Altahir took a handoff and cut back, found the sideline, dashed the rest of the 51 yards from scrimmage and crossed the goal line. In doing so, he gave the Eagles something they hadn’t...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington notebook: Athletic director Lynn Hickey backs coach Aaron Best through down year
Following Eastern Washington’s 45-21 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday in the teams’ season finale, EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey said that Eagles football coach Aaron Best will be back next season. “It’s been a tough year, and everybody knows that, and we haven’t reached expectations,” Hickey said....
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals
Things to watch: No. 21 Idaho must avoid upset against Idaho State to keep playoff hopes alive. The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs remain a goal for the Idaho Vandals, who made the tournament in 10 of 11 seasons between 1985-95 and reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1993, before embarking on a two-decade run in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Since returning to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference in 2018, Idaho could not post a winning season, until now.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
lakelandhawkeye.com
Four-Day School Week
Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
Gender policy in Washington state school district 'spits in the face of parents,' mother says
A school district in Washington state stoked backlash from parents for its willingness to hide a student's preferred pronouns from family if the student requests privacy. The Central Valley School District (CVSD) in Liberty Lake, Washington, near Spokane, offered a presentation of its gender inclusivity policy Monday, during which time parents were not permitted to ask questions, according to local outlet CITC.
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
KHQ Right Now
Spo-Kate breaks down what there is to do in Spokane this weekend, Nov.18-21
Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Visit Spokane's Kate Hudson breaks down the big things you should have on your radar. Nov. 18: Santa arrives at River Park Square at 6 p.m. (events begin at 4 p.m.) Nov. 19: Merry & Magical Holiday Parade in downtown Spokane...
Comments / 0