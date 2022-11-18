ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga men's cross country finish program-best 13th place a NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – A change of strategy produced improved results for the Gonzaga University men’s cross country team Saturday at the NCAA Division I Championships. The 15th-ranked Bulldogs, who placed their first two finishers in the top 100 and the third at 101 in the 255-runner field, scored 400 points for a program-best 13th-place national finish.
SPOKANE, WA
Eastern Washington hopes to replicate last season's success against Washington State at Spokane Arena Monday

Outside of the two programs, there was something a bit under-the-radar about the last time Eastern Washington and Washington State’s men’s basketball teams met on a court. The game was played in Pullman last year, two days after Thanksgiving, one day after the Apple Cup and just hours after the Eastern Washington football team had won an opening-round FCS playoff game at home. Even at halftime of the basketball game, WSU led EWU by 12, and it seemed the result was destined to be the same as the previous four matchups: a Cougars victory.
PULLMAN, WA
No. 2 Gonzaga leads from start to finish in marquee 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky

Fourth-ranked Kentucky was doomed from the start of Sunday’s game against second-ranked Gonzaga and possibly much earlier than that. The Wildcats were in the unenviable position of being the next team on the Bulldogs’ schedule following a 19-point loss at Texas four days earlier. On the rare occasion Gonzaga lost, history hasn’t been kind to the team waiting in the on-deck circle.
SPOKANE, WA
Dave Boling: Gonzaga-Kentucky was a historic affair not only for the arena, but Spokane as a whole

A historic event occurred Sunday afternoon in Spokane – and some people probably thought it was just a basketball game. Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the bluest-blood opponent ever to visit Spokane, absorbed an 88-72 stomping by No. 2 Gonzaga in front of 12,333 fans. Some will be tempted to call this gathering at Spokane Arena “rabid,” but there are serums to combat that sort of infection.
SPOKANE, WA
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona

The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
TUCSON, AZ
'They're going to be a lion.' Kentucky anticipates motivated Gonzaga team in top-five matchup

When Mark Few assembled Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule – a treacherous, unique slate of games played on aircraft carriers, in hostile road environments, against perennial blue bloods and recent national champions alike – it seemed probable the veteran coach would have opportunities to learn about his team’s composure both after statement wins and tough losses.
SPOKANE, WA
Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals

Things to watch: No. 21 Idaho must avoid upset against Idaho State to keep playoff hopes alive. The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs remain a goal for the Idaho Vandals, who made the tournament in 10 of 11 seasons between 1985-95 and reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1993, before embarking on a two-decade run in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Since returning to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference in 2018, Idaho could not post a winning season, until now.
MOSCOW, ID
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags

Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
SPOKANE, WA
Four-Day School Week

Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
POST FALLS, ID
Gender policy in Washington state school district 'spits in the face of parents,' mother says

A school district in Washington state stoked backlash from parents for its willingness to hide a student's preferred pronouns from family if the student requests privacy. The Central Valley School District (CVSD) in Liberty Lake, Washington, near Spokane, offered a presentation of its gender inclusivity policy Monday, during which time parents were not permitted to ask questions, according to local outlet CITC.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
SPOKANE, WA

