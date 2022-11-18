Read full article on original website
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
mynews13.com
New system to tackle opioid addition touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
fox35orlando.com
"She was scarred:" Small dog found stranded, stuck inside garbage can in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A strange phone call about a loose dog led one Orange County Deputy to a garbage can — what he found inside was heartbreaking. On Friday morning, an officer received a call about a loose dog who was seen stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found a shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
WESH
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
fox13news.com
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
fox35orlando.com
'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was allegedly driving 110 mph on I-95 was pulled over, but took off running, yelling "I'm sorry" to the deputy, the Brevard County Sheriff said. "Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver's license was suspended,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre track of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
mynews13.com
IAAPA Expo: ICON Park reveals details about new Wheel game
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has shared more details about the new game it’s adding to The Wheel. "The Great Florida Road Trip" is expected to debut early next year. ICON Park shared more details about the game, which will let visitors learn about Florida's classic roadside attractions.
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Renovated bungalow in Hourglass asking $450,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1808 S. Bumby Avenue [GMap] in the Hourglass District, with easy access to Hourglass Brewing, Foxtail Coffee, and Johnny’s Other Side. The turn-key 1,246 SF bungalow has been completely renovated and features beautiful new landscaping, historic architectural elements, and lots of fresh...
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Apopka defense roughs up Winter Park for region crown
APOPKA, FLORIDA – Apopka succeeds because the Blue Darters stay relentless, and they hit their foes in waves. Kaven Call and Jeremiah Keaton helped Apopka’s defense pressure Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner, and the Blue Darters rode an improving offense past the Wildcats 28-7 Saturday in a ...
fox35orlando.com
Michelle Parker disappearance: 11 years since Florida mother vanished
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday marked 11 years since mother of three Michelle Parker disappeared in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Parker was 33-years-old when she was reported to have dropped off her three-year-old twins with their father, Dale Smith Jr., at his home on Nov. 17, 2011. Her mother and sister remember...
