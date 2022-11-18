Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
UALR 94, Jackson St. 91
JACKSON ST. (0-3) Mansel 4-5 1-2 10, T.Young 8-15 3-8 24, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Evans 7-14 2-2 20, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Young 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cook 2-4 1-5 5, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-67 10-21 91. UALR (2-3) Gardner 7-8 4-4 23, Gordon...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66
MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53
MILWAUKEE (2-2) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 4, Rand 0-5 1-2 1, Jamison 0-1 1-2 1, Pullian 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 3-7 4-5 11, Thomas 1-3 0-2 2, Browning 4-6 0-0 9, Johnson 2-5 4-5 8, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, Stuart 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 2-2 0-0 6, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 12-18 53.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39
IDAHO ST. (1-3) Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39.
Porterville Recorder
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-2) Jacobs 6-21 4-6 16, Smith 2-6 3-4 7, Benjamin 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 6-13 2-3 14, White 2-5 2-2 8, Gipson 2-4 0-0 4, Goudeau 1-2 0-0 3, Reniya Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Threatt 5-6 1-2 12, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-73 14-19 80.
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 83, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 62
Percentages: FG .373, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Collins 5-11, Gipson 1-1, Barber 0-2, Washington 0-2, Waller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 22 (Stredic 6, Collins 5, Gipson 3, Washington 3, Hamilton 2, Minton 2, Waller). Steals: 10 (Stredic 3, Gipson 2, Waller 2, Barber, Minton,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 18 Arizona 86, Long Beach St. 64
ARIZONA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.820, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Martinez 3-3, Loville 3-9, Reese 1-1, Fields 1-3, Conner 1-2, Pueyo 1-1, Pellington 0-2, Gilbert 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pellington 2, Martinez 1) Turnovers: 20 (Martinez 3, Fields 3, Loville 3, Pellington 3, Nnaji 3, Conner 2, Pueyo 2,...
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 5, Florida 3
Columbus113—5 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 8 (Forsling), 7:52. 2, Columbus, Chinakhov 3, 11:21. Penalties_Bjork, CBJ (Holding), 12:04; Gudbranson, CBJ (Roughing), 17:57. Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 8 (Gaudreau, Johnson), 2:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Ekblad 2 (Forsling, Cousins), 16:38. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 1:49. Third Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 6 (Peeke, Robinson), 1:57...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 106, Charlotte 102
CHARLOTTE (102) Hayward 7-16 3-4 20, Washington 5-14 1-2 13, Plumlee 2-8 5-8 9, Oubre Jr. 10-20 2-2 23, Rozier 3-14 2-3 8, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, McDaniels 3-10 0-0 8, Richards 4-8 3-4 11, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 39-100 16-23 102. WASHINGTON (106) Avdija 6-11 0-1 12,...
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 98, Miami 83
DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
LOUISVILLE (4-1) Cochran 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Carr 4-8 8-10 19, Jones 8-13 2-4 18, Van Lith 5-15 7-8 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 21-28 71. TEXAS (1-3) Jones...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 68, COLORADO STATE 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lundy 3-5, Funk 2-8, Njie 1-2, Dread 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Mahaffey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mahaffey). Turnovers: 7 (Njie 2, Wynter 2, Clary, Funk, Lundy). Steals: 3 (Clary, Lundy, Pickett). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 82, Presbyterian 48
MINNESOTA (3-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.737, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gradwell 1-5, Heyer 1-2, Borowicz 1-1, Braun 1-6, Cayton 0-1, Ratzlaff 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle 2, Heyer 1, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 4, Borowicz 4, Battle 3, Gradwell 1, Heyer 1, Czinano 1) Steals: 10 (Micheaux 3,...
