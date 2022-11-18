ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

UALR 94, Jackson St. 91

JACKSON ST. (0-3) Mansel 4-5 1-2 10, T.Young 8-15 3-8 24, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Evans 7-14 2-2 20, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Young 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cook 2-4 1-5 5, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-67 10-21 91. UALR (2-3) Gardner 7-8 4-4 23, Gordon...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66

MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53

MILWAUKEE (2-2) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 4, Rand 0-5 1-2 1, Jamison 0-1 1-2 1, Pullian 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 3-7 4-5 11, Thomas 1-3 0-2 2, Browning 4-6 0-0 9, Johnson 2-5 4-5 8, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, Stuart 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 2-2 0-0 6, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 12-18 53.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

IDAHO ST. (1-3) Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Boise St. 68, Colorado 55

COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-2) Jacobs 6-21 4-6 16, Smith 2-6 3-4 7, Benjamin 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 6-13 2-3 14, White 2-5 2-2 8, Gipson 2-4 0-0 4, Goudeau 1-2 0-0 3, Reniya Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Threatt 5-6 1-2 12, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-73 14-19 80.
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56

HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 83, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 62

Percentages: FG .373, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Collins 5-11, Gipson 1-1, Barber 0-2, Washington 0-2, Waller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 22 (Stredic 6, Collins 5, Gipson 3, Washington 3, Hamilton 2, Minton 2, Waller). Steals: 10 (Stredic 3, Gipson 2, Waller 2, Barber, Minton,...
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

No. 18 Arizona 86, Long Beach St. 64

ARIZONA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.820, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Martinez 3-3, Loville 3-9, Reese 1-1, Fields 1-3, Conner 1-2, Pueyo 1-1, Pellington 0-2, Gilbert 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pellington 2, Martinez 1) Turnovers: 20 (Martinez 3, Fields 3, Loville 3, Pellington 3, Nnaji 3, Conner 2, Pueyo 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...
Porterville Recorder

Columbus 5, Florida 3

Columbus113—5 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 8 (Forsling), 7:52. 2, Columbus, Chinakhov 3, 11:21. Penalties_Bjork, CBJ (Holding), 12:04; Gudbranson, CBJ (Roughing), 17:57. Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 8 (Gaudreau, Johnson), 2:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Ekblad 2 (Forsling, Cousins), 16:38. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 1:49. Third Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 6 (Peeke, Robinson), 1:57...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Washington 106, Charlotte 102

CHARLOTTE (102) Hayward 7-16 3-4 20, Washington 5-14 1-2 13, Plumlee 2-8 5-8 9, Oubre Jr. 10-20 2-2 23, Rozier 3-14 2-3 8, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, McDaniels 3-10 0-0 8, Richards 4-8 3-4 11, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 39-100 16-23 102. WASHINGTON (106) Avdija 6-11 0-1 12,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

DePaul 98, Miami 83

DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

LOUISVILLE (4-1) Cochran 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Carr 4-8 8-10 19, Jones 8-13 2-4 18, Van Lith 5-15 7-8 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 21-28 71. TEXAS (1-3) Jones...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

PENN STATE 68, COLORADO STATE 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lundy 3-5, Funk 2-8, Njie 1-2, Dread 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Mahaffey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mahaffey). Turnovers: 7 (Njie 2, Wynter 2, Clary, Funk, Lundy). Steals: 3 (Clary, Lundy, Pickett). Technical Fouls: None.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 82, Presbyterian 48

MINNESOTA (3-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.737, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gradwell 1-5, Heyer 1-2, Borowicz 1-1, Braun 1-6, Cayton 0-1, Ratzlaff 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle 2, Heyer 1, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 4, Borowicz 4, Battle 3, Gradwell 1, Heyer 1, Czinano 1) Steals: 10 (Micheaux 3,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy