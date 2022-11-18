Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Parents of Erik Cantu Jr. say they’re grateful after teen is released from hospital
SAN ANTONIO – The parents of the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in October are celebrating his release from the hospital just before Thanksgiving. “Our family’s prayers have been answered, and we are incredibly grateful that our son Erik is home with us. Erik still has a long road to recovery ahead of him but, we are overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” Erik Cantu Jr.’s parents said via their attorney Ben Crump.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested again after threatening former DA Nico LaHood, court files show
San Antonio – A woman was arrested Tuesday for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation against the former Bexar County district attorney. Rebekah Arreguin, 55, is accused of threatening to harm attorney Nico LaHood and his family. According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Arreguin called LaHood’s...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect went to high school in Texas
he man accused in the mass murder at a Colorado Springs gay night club was once a high schooler in San Antonio. While living in Bexar County,
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
Texas Woman Sets Boyfriend's House On Fire After Woman Answers His Phone
Turns out the woman who answered the phone was actually the boyfriend's relative.
KSAT 12
SAPD files DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have filed a charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation into a hit-and-run on Nov. 6. It will be up to the DA’s office to determine how to...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side; suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during an apparent robbery attempt on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on South Calaveras Street near Elvira Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu back home more than 7 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is out of the hospital and back home with his family more than seven weeks after being shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to his mother, Victoria Casarez. Casarez told KSAT her son is on...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KSAT 12
Woman killed in head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road. According to police, the woman was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes...
KSAT 12
Off-duty officer helps stop carjacking suspect after firing single gunshot at vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty police officer helped stop a suspect on the run in a stolen vehicle on the Southwest Side after firing a single gunshot, according to San Antonio police. The incident began around 4 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to a robbery in progress. Police...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
