ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Parents of Erik Cantu Jr. say they’re grateful after teen is released from hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in October are celebrating his release from the hospital just before Thanksgiving. “Our family’s prayers have been answered, and we are incredibly grateful that our son Erik is home with us. Erik still has a long road to recovery ahead of him but, we are overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” Erik Cantu Jr.’s parents said via their attorney Ben Crump.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy