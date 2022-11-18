SAN ANTONIO – The parents of the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in October are celebrating his release from the hospital just before Thanksgiving. “Our family’s prayers have been answered, and we are incredibly grateful that our son Erik is home with us. Erik still has a long road to recovery ahead of him but, we are overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” Erik Cantu Jr.’s parents said via their attorney Ben Crump.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO