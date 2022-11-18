Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
New member on all GOP county council prioritizes affordable housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming into election night, Sheila Curry-Campbell was the only Democratic member on the Allen County Council. With her decision to vacate her seat, however, it opened to current District 1 councilman Josh Hale. Hale’s election completed an all-Republican county council. A feat that while...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Daily Standard
Out with the old, in the new
CELINA - A state-funded community revitalization initiative will kick off in Mercer County with the removal of a pile of rubble on Celina property and the razing of a long vacant block building near the intersection of State Routes 127 and 219. County commissioners awarded a $33,890 contractor to Post...
wboi.org
Progress on fixing, reopening Fox Island revealed
Allen County’s Fox Island Park remains closed after being devastated by the derecho that hit the park this summer. But the Allen County Parks Board is not giving up opening the park again. “The park as we knew it on the 13th will never be the same, at least...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging
SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider. Regardless of weather, The Rescue...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne winter weather plan is in effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The community's winter weather plan is in effect for the Fort Wayne community. The Rescue Mission at 404 East Washington Boulevard will be the main provider for the plan and is open. The Mission will have a warming shelter every day from 7 a.m. to...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
Equipment Needed To Help Cancer Patients
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of durable medical equipment, hygiene supplies, and nutrition drink. These items are essential to helping people with cancer safely manage daily living activities during treatment. The medical equipment needed include rollators (walkers with seats), shower chairs, transport wheelchairs and...
huntington.edu
Steve Ness Honored with Distinguished Service Award
The Huntington University Foundation is pleased to announce that Steve Ness, owner of Ness Bros. Realtors & Auctioneers, will receive the 2022 Distinguished Service Award on December 14 at the December Foundation Breakfast. Ness, a Huntington County native who has successfully run a real estate and auction business for more...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 448 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,610 cases and 1,211 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Vincent Village banquet raises money to support mission to end homelessness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vincent Village hosted its annual “A Place at our Table” dinner Thursday night as a fundraising event for its many causes. The dinner is one of two fundraising events the organization hosts each year, with the other being the “Art Show” youth services event.
WANE-TV
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to add 5th flight to 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023. The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only...
Experience International Fare Without Leaving Indiana
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the campus and community to get a taste of international cooking through the Special Cuisines program. Culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.
WANE-TV
New Three Rivers Festival director named
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival has a new director. Rick Kinney has been named Director of Operations of the festival, the board announced Thursday. He will “oversee all festival operations in a reorganization to better serve the festival moving forward,” the board said.
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
