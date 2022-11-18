Read full article on original website
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
LOUISVILLE (4-1) Cochran 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Carr 4-8 8-10 19, Jones 8-13 2-4 18, Van Lith 5-15 7-8 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 21-28 71. TEXAS (1-3) Jones...
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
UTAH VALLEY 79, GREEN BAY 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Rose 1-1, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Cummings 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 14 (Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Zeigler 3, Cummings 2, Tucker 2, Meyer).
NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72
Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT
Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27
LAC_Palmer 50 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:42. KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13. LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 3:37. KC_Kelce 32 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 15:00. LAC_Palmer 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 1:50. KC_Kelce 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :37. A_70,240. KCLAC. First downs2322.
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39
WASHINGTON (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Stines 2-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Schwartz 0-2, Noble 0-2, Oliver 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ladine 0-3, Watkins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Daniels 2, Grothaus 2, Van Dyke 1, Noble 1, Stines 1, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 15 (Noble 5, Van Dyke...
California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66
CALIFORNIA (3-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-4, Mastrov 1-2, Tuitele 0-2, Martin 0-3, Ortiz 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, Langarita 1) Turnovers: 16 (Martin 3, McIntosh 3, Curry 2, Langarita 2, Lutje Schipholt 1, Tuitele 1, Bush 1,...
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
UALR 94, Jackson St. 91
JACKSON ST. (0-3) Mansel 4-5 1-2 10, T.Young 8-15 3-8 24, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Evans 7-14 2-2 20, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Young 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cook 2-4 1-5 5, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-67 10-21 91. UALR (2-3) Gardner 7-8 4-4 23, Gordon...
Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter
DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season. In his new position of calling plays, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak couldn't provide the...
NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week
No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
'4th-and-anything, I want the ball in his hands.' How Jalen Hurts' MVP play saved Eagles, TVs
INDIANAPOLIS − The way Jalen Hurts sees it, Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert probably had the same reaction that most Eagles fans had watching the offense combust throughout the first three-plus quarters. "(Goedert) was probably screaming at the TV, going crazy," Hurts said. ...
