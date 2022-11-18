ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

LOUISVILLE (4-1) Cochran 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Carr 4-8 8-10 19, Jones 8-13 2-4 18, Van Lith 5-15 7-8 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 21-28 71. TEXAS (1-3) Jones...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 79, GREEN BAY 56

Percentages: FG .404, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Rose 1-1, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Cummings 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 14 (Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Zeigler 3, Cummings 2, Tucker 2, Meyer).
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72

Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT

Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 113, Miami 87

Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
Porterville Recorder

No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56

HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27

LAC_Palmer 50 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:42. KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13. LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 3:37. KC_Kelce 32 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 15:00. LAC_Palmer 6 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 1:50. KC_Kelce 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :37. A_70,240. KCLAC. First downs2322.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

WASHINGTON (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Stines 2-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Schwartz 0-2, Noble 0-2, Oliver 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ladine 0-3, Watkins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Daniels 2, Grothaus 2, Van Dyke 1, Noble 1, Stines 1, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 15 (Noble 5, Van Dyke...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66

CALIFORNIA (3-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-4, Mastrov 1-2, Tuitele 0-2, Martin 0-3, Ortiz 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, Langarita 1) Turnovers: 16 (Martin 3, McIntosh 3, Curry 2, Langarita 2, Lutje Schipholt 1, Tuitele 1, Bush 1,...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

UALR 94, Jackson St. 91

JACKSON ST. (0-3) Mansel 4-5 1-2 10, T.Young 8-15 3-8 24, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Evans 7-14 2-2 20, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Young 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cook 2-4 1-5 5, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-67 10-21 91. UALR (2-3) Gardner 7-8 4-4 23, Gordon...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter

DENVER (AP) — To spark a sputtering offense, first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett took himself out of the play-calling role. His handoff, though, didn't gain much ground. Same as all season. In his new position of calling plays, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak couldn't provide the...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week

No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy