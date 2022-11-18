ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

PENN STATE 68, COLORADO STATE 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lundy 3-5, Funk 2-8, Njie 1-2, Dread 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Mahaffey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mahaffey). Turnovers: 7 (Njie 2, Wynter 2, Clary, Funk, Lundy). Steals: 3 (Clary, Lundy, Pickett). Technical Fouls: None.
FORT COLLINS, CO
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Golden State 127, Houston 120

Percentages: FG .535, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 24-47, .511 (Thompson 10-13, Curry 7-14, Wiggins 6-11, Poole 1-2, D.Green 0-1, JaM.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, DiVincenzo, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 4, JaM.Green 3, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
DURHAM, NC
WOFFORD 78, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 64

Percentages: FG .393, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Woods 5-9, Horton 3-6, M.Watson 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Bettis 0-2, D.Powell 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 5 (M.Watson 2, Filmore, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, D.Powell, M.Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GREENSBORO, NC
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80

OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
NORMAN, OK
Denver 98, Dallas 97

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
QUEENS 74, MORGAN STATE 64

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Dye 3-3, J.Turner 3-6, McKee 2-5, Mathews 0-1, McLaurin 0-2, McCluney 0-3, Ashby 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, Rains). Turnovers: 20 (Rains 5, Dye 4, Mathews 4, McLaurin 3, Threatt 2, McCluney, McKee).
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington 106, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .390, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Hayward 3-6, McDaniels 2-5, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Smith Jr. 0-2, Rozier 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith Jr. 2, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Washington). Turnovers: 13 (Washington 3, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Rozier 2, Jones,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55

COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
BOISE, ID
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

IDAHO ST. (1-3) Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39.
WASHINGTON, DC
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56

HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
HOUSTON, TX
DePaul 98, Miami 83

DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
MIAMI, FL
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

LOUISVILLE (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.396, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-3, Russell 0-1, Verhulst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cochran 2, Jones 2) Turnovers: 16 (Carr 3, Robinson 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, Van Lith 2, Team 2, Cochran 1, Harris 1) Steals: 8 (Jones 2,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56

Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
LARAMIE, WY
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Skinner 3-10, Simmons 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Hunt 1-7, Crisp 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Mokwuah 1, Simmons 1) Turnovers: 15 (Skinner 5, Simmons 3, Hunt 2, Crisp 2, Mokwuah 1, Erikstrup 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Skinner 2, Hunt...
TEMPE, AZ

