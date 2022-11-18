Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 68, COLORADO STATE 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lundy 3-5, Funk 2-8, Njie 1-2, Dread 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Mahaffey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mahaffey). Turnovers: 7 (Njie 2, Wynter 2, Clary, Funk, Lundy). Steals: 3 (Clary, Lundy, Pickett). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 127, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 24-47, .511 (Thompson 10-13, Curry 7-14, Wiggins 6-11, Poole 1-2, D.Green 0-1, JaM.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, DiVincenzo, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 4, JaM.Green 3, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
WOFFORD 78, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 64
Percentages: FG .393, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Woods 5-9, Horton 3-6, M.Watson 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Bettis 0-2, D.Powell 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 5 (M.Watson 2, Filmore, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, D.Powell, M.Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 98, Dallas 97
Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
Porterville Recorder
QUEENS 74, MORGAN STATE 64
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Dye 3-3, J.Turner 3-6, McKee 2-5, Mathews 0-1, McLaurin 0-2, McCluney 0-3, Ashby 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, Rains). Turnovers: 20 (Rains 5, Dye 4, Mathews 4, McLaurin 3, Threatt 2, McCluney, McKee).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 106, Charlotte 102
Percentages: FG .390, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Hayward 3-6, McDaniels 2-5, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Smith Jr. 0-2, Rozier 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith Jr. 2, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Washington). Turnovers: 13 (Washington 3, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Rozier 2, Jones,...
Porterville Recorder
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
Porterville Recorder
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39
IDAHO ST. (1-3) Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39.
California still looking for first win as it faces Texas State
California’s men’s basketball team hopes to rebound from its worst start in 25 years when it hosts Texas State in
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 98, Miami 83
DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
LOUISVILLE (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.396, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-3, Russell 0-1, Verhulst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cochran 2, Jones 2) Turnovers: 16 (Carr 3, Robinson 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, Van Lith 2, Team 2, Cochran 1, Harris 1) Steals: 8 (Jones 2,...
Porterville Recorder
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56
Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Skinner 3-10, Simmons 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Hunt 1-7, Crisp 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Mokwuah 1, Simmons 1) Turnovers: 15 (Skinner 5, Simmons 3, Hunt 2, Crisp 2, Mokwuah 1, Erikstrup 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Skinner 2, Hunt...
Comments / 0