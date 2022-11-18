Read full article on original website
Related
Friday football semistate scores and next week's state pairings
Andrean (10-3) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (11-3), 11 a.m. New Prairie (13-1) vs. East Central (12-2), 3 p.m. F.W. Carroll (13-0) vs. Center Grove (11-2), 7 p.m. Adams Central (14-0) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0), 11 a.m. Class 3A. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-4) vs. Lawrenceburg (13-1), 3 p.m. Class 5A. Valparaiso...
WTHR
Operation Football semi-state scores - Nov. 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The state finals in the Indiana high school football playoffs have been set after Friday night's semi-state games. Valparaiso 22, Fort Wayne Snider 21 (F/OT) State championship: Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Class 4A. New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9. East Central 24, Roncalli 21 (F/OT) State championship:...
Indiana high school football semistate roundup: Scores, highlights, stats
These games determine who earns a spot in Indiana high school football championship games. IndyStar has semistate coverage from HSE at Carroll, Center Grove vs. Cathedral, Roncalli vs. East Central, Bishop Chatard vs. West Lafayette and Lutheran vs. North Decatur, but we will have scores from every game. ...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 18:. Chatard def. West Lafayette, 21-3. Harrison def. McCutcheon, 54-24. Twin Lakes def. Central Catholic, 50-40. PURDUE:. Purdue Volleyball def. Michigan, 3-1.
11/18 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard
INDIANA FOOTBALL SEMI-STATE6AHamilton Southeastern 15 Carroll 21Center Grove 33 Indianapolis Cathedral 10 5AValparaiso 22 Snider 21Whiteland 21 Castle 7 4ANew Prairie 10 Kokomo 9Indianapolis Roncalli 21 East Central 24 3AIndianapolis Chatard 21 West Lafayette 3Monrovia 7 Lawrenceburg 35 2ABishop Luers 29 Andrean 48Linton-Stockton 28 Evansville Mater Dei 51 1AAdams Central 35 North Judson 0Indianapolis Lutheran […]
IHSAA football state championship schedule, tickets, TV, matchups
The IHSAA football state championship games will be played Nov. 25-26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tickets: $15 per person, and children 5 and younger get in free. All tickets are digital. Gates open: 10 a.m. each day. TV: The games in classes A-5A will be shown on Bally...
11/18 GBB: Girls Basketball Recap
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead topped Concordia, Wayne bested South Side, Norwell hammered Blackhawk Christian, DeKalb beat Garrett, and Woodlan edged Leo to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.
Two SIAC teams remain: Keys to victory for Castle, Mater Dei in IHSAA football semistates
EVANSVILLE — Will the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference be represented at the IHSAA football state finals?. The SIAC has two teams remaining in the state tournament. No. 13 Castle (8-4) hosts No. 2 Whiteland (11-1) tonight at 7 p.m. CT in the 5A semistate. No. 6 Mater Dei (10-3) hosts No. 1 Linton-Stockton (13-0) at 6:30 p.m. CT in the 2A semistate.
Comments / 0