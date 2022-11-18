ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72

Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

QUEENS 74, MORGAN STATE 64

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Dye 3-3, J.Turner 3-6, McKee 2-5, Mathews 0-1, McLaurin 0-2, McCluney 0-3, Ashby 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, Rains). Turnovers: 20 (Rains 5, Dye 4, Mathews 4, McLaurin 3, Threatt 2, McCluney, McKee).
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder

PENN STATE 68, COLORADO STATE 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Lundy 3-5, Funk 2-8, Njie 1-2, Dread 1-3, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Mahaffey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mahaffey). Turnovers: 7 (Njie 2, Wynter 2, Clary, Funk, Lundy). Steals: 3 (Clary, Lundy, Pickett). Technical Fouls: None.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

LOUISVILLE (4-1) Cochran 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Carr 4-8 8-10 19, Jones 8-13 2-4 18, Van Lith 5-15 7-8 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 21-28 71. TEXAS (1-3) Jones...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 83, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 62

Percentages: FG .373, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Collins 5-11, Gipson 1-1, Barber 0-2, Washington 0-2, Waller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 22 (Stredic 6, Collins 5, Gipson 3, Washington 3, Hamilton 2, Minton 2, Waller). Steals: 10 (Stredic 3, Gipson 2, Waller 2, Barber, Minton,...
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56

Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
LARAMIE, WY
Porterville Recorder

Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Skinner 3-10, Simmons 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Hunt 1-7, Crisp 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Mokwuah 1, Simmons 1) Turnovers: 15 (Skinner 5, Simmons 3, Hunt 2, Crisp 2, Mokwuah 1, Erikstrup 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Skinner 2, Hunt...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66

MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

IDAHO ST. (1-3) Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT

Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 127, Houston 120

GOLDEN STATE (127) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 8-16 0-0 22, Looney 1-2 1-2 3, Curry 11-20 4-5 33, Thompson 14-23 3-4 41, Kuminga 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 0-0 0-0 0, JaM.Green 4-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-1 4, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 46-86 11-15 127.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

UALR 94, Jackson St. 91

JACKSON ST. (0-3) Mansel 4-5 1-2 10, T.Young 8-15 3-8 24, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Evans 7-14 2-2 20, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Young 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cook 2-4 1-5 5, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-67 10-21 91. UALR (2-3) Gardner 7-8 4-4 23, Gordon...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80

OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...

