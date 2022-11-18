ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

WASHINGTON (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Stines 2-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Schwartz 0-2, Noble 0-2, Oliver 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ladine 0-3, Watkins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Daniels 2, Grothaus 2, Van Dyke 1, Noble 1, Stines 1, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 15 (Noble 5, Van Dyke...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Denver 98, Dallas 97

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72

Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

LOUISVILLE (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.396, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-3, Russell 0-1, Verhulst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cochran 2, Jones 2) Turnovers: 16 (Carr 3, Robinson 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, Van Lith 2, Team 2, Cochran 1, Harris 1) Steals: 8 (Jones 2,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

UALR 94, Jackson St. 91

JACKSON ST. (0-3) Mansel 4-5 1-2 10, T.Young 8-15 3-8 24, Adams 2-5 2-2 7, Evans 7-14 2-2 20, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Young 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Cook 2-4 1-5 5, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-67 10-21 91. UALR (2-3) Gardner 7-8 4-4 23, Gordon...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week

No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3

Chicago021—3 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 6 (Rakell, Crosby), 1:04. Penalties_Archibald, PIT (Slashing), 10:05. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Poehling, Joseph), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 8 (Crosby, Pettersson), 4:07. 4, Chicago, Khaira 2 (Dickinson), 9:39. 5, Chicago, Kane 3 (Toews, Murphy), 16:36. Penalties_Guentzel, PIT (Hooking), 15:27; Domi, CHI (Slashing), 16:05; Murphy, CHI (High Sticking), 18:54; Murphy, CHI (Misconduct), 18:54; Letang, PIT (Slashing), 20:00.
CHICAGO, IL

