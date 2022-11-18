Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
WRAL
Raleigh Christmas Parade float driver could face 150 days in prison if convicted, Wake County DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed Tuesday what's next for the suspect in connection to Hailey Brooks' death during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is charged misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement...
cbs17
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
WRAL
Raleigh car thefts are way up: WRAL Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest number of break-ins
Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest numbers of break-ins. What experts say is to blame for the record number of incidents. Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas...
WRAL
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
WRAL
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
Man killed in Durham overnight shooting
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Gary Street around 11:45 p.m.
WITN
Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!
“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”
WRAL
11-year-old girl shot in the neck with BB gun: Here's why doctors won't remove the BB
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
WRAL
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
WRAL
4 injured in crash at Johnston County intersection with a deadly history
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road.
WRAL
Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: Remembering Hailey Brooks
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that lost control before hitting 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck...
cbs17
Fayetteville St. in Durham reopens after 5 hours following SUV crash with injuries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed a key road in Durham for several hours Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from...
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Teen gets DWI charge after North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
Comments / 0