Raleigh, NC

WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant

SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: Remembering Hailey Brooks

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that lost control before hitting 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

