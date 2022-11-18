Read full article on original website
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
GoFundMe for Mason City family that had 4 kids die in fire tops $50K
MASON CITY, Iowa - A GoFundMe for a family that had four kids die in a house fire has raised more than $50,000. As of Saturday, just over $50,000 had been raised to help the family. The goal of the GoFundMe was $50,000. The Mason City Fire Department says its...
North Iowa Youth Center organizing candlelight vigil for the victims in Mason City fatal fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two days after a house fire took the lives of four children the Mason City community is continuing to come together in support of the family. The North Iowa Youth Center is organizing a candlelight vigil for the victims. The candlelight vigil is happening at the...
State tax breaks to help Charles City business to expand, create 70 jobs
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City company is getting state tax breaks for an expansion project. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) approved the tax breaks Friday for Zoetis Inc., an animal health business that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision technology.
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
