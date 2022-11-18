ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
AUSTIN, MN
State tax breaks to help Charles City business to expand, create 70 jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City company is getting state tax breaks for an expansion project. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) approved the tax breaks Friday for Zoetis Inc., an animal health business that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision technology.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
ALBERT LEA, MN

