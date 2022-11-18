Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands and Greek ShowNOLA ChicGrambling, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football: 4-star, Class of 2024 cornerback Wallace Foster commits to Tigers
BATON ROUGE - Four-star cornerback Wallace Foster committed to LSU football, he announced on Twitter during LSU's 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday. More importantly it gave the Tigers the No. 1 class in the nation for 2024 according to 247Sports. Foster is the No. 323 recruit and the No....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Was it Jayden Daniels' best performance of the season? Unpacking LSU football win vs UAB
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football won its fifth consecutive game on Saturday, defeating UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium, 41-10. Here are five questions about the Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) following the win over the Blazers (5-6). How concerned should LSU fans be about Saturday's list of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
For LSU football, win over UAB shows how Tigers have grown in a short time under Brian Kelly
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly wanted to report to the media the good news. It was 3 o'clock on Friday before No. 6 LSU football's matchup against UAB and the first-year Tigers coach was speaking to his players and extolling about their improvement through the first 10 weeks of the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss
Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football grades vs UAB: Why we gave special teams a D+, offense an A-
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football had a slow start but dominated UAB through the final three quarters in its 41-10 win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU's offense played well from start to finish, bouncing back from last week's subpar performance against Arkansas. Jayden Daniels had 270 passing yards and 111 rushing yards just through three quarters. The Tigers (9-2) found the end zone on five of their opening seven possessions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football score vs. UAB: Live updates from senior night at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE — No. 6 LSU football will look to score another victory and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium this Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (8-2) won a hard-fought game in Fayetteville last Saturday, defeating Arkansas 13-10 in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jayden Daniels leads the way for LSU football to stay alive in College Football Playoff chase
BATON ROUGE - It was cold, wet and uneventful. But No. 6 LSU football still got the job done on Saturday, defeating UAB 41-10 in 40-degree temperatures, rain and a mostly empty Tiger Stadium on senior night. UAB (5-6) got off to a hot start with points on its opening...
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. UAB: Score prediction and scouting report for Tigers' senior night game
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU football will look to continue its winning ways in its matchup against UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (8-2) struggled but found a way to win last Saturday in Fayetteville against Arkansas, escaping with a 13-10 victory in below-freezing temperatures. The win helped clinch the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game (No. 7 AFCA Coaches/No. 6 AP).
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game
LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
FNF: Karr survives Scotlandville scare to advance to quarterfinals
See highlights of Friday (Nov. 18) night's matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Scotlandville Hornets featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
Comments / 0