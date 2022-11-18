Read full article on original website
26-year-old man arrested for firing shots downtown
On November 19, 2022, The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the air from inside a car.
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
KOLD-TV
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
Two teens charged in death of disabled man
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says two teenagers were charged in the death of a disabled man who was assaulted.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TPD: Seeking help identifying suspects from Nov. 1 PetSmart robbery
Tucson Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify two people who are suspected of robbery at the 1175 W. Irvington Rd. PetSmart location.
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
Alleged GECU bank robber in custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
KOLD-TV
Man dies in apparent self-strangulation at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after he allegedly strangled himself inside the Pima County jail on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers were performing rounds shortly before 8 p.m. when they found an inmate who had tied a pair of socks to the toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after two women were found dead at a smoke shop in Tucson early Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tucson Police Department said Sawsan Toma, 42, and Yvette Gutierrez, 31, were found shot to death inside Wadee Smoke Shop, which is located at 3919 South 12th Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
Two teens used first aid to respond to accident involving motorcyclist in Benson
The girls were enjoying their day when they witnessed the accident, but did not hesitate to react when it took a quick turn.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Tuesday, Nov. 15
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday around 10 p.m. near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
Border Patrol agents complete eight-week 'rigorous training'
U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Tucson Sector recently hosted an emergency medical technician (EMT) course at Ft. Huachuca.
Police: Woman hit by patrol car dies
A woman who was hit by a police car Thursday while on foot died Nov. 15. According to Tucson police, 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was hit by a car at about 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Grant Road.
Former Owner of Local Restaurant Arrested
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that local resident Robert Cunningham was arrested last week near the international border. Cunningham is the former owner of Cunningham’s Ranch House Restaurant, located in Sonoita, that burned down on May 11, 2017. At the time of the fire, Fire Department...
