MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of killing an apartment dweller while aiming for someone else pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Joseph Demarcus Nelson 26, had been charged with capital murder and faced a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole had the case gone to trial. Instead, he agreed to a plea bargain, and the Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the recommended sentence – 25 years in prison for murder and 10 years for shooting into an occupied building, with the prison terms to be served at the same time.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO