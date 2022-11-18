Read full article on original website
Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber
Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank. According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile teenager told police co-defendant put him up to shooting store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a convenience store owner during a robbery in September confessed to the crime and told investigators that his alleged accomplice directed him to do so, an investigator testified Thursday. Mobile police Detective George Busbee testified during a preliminary hearing in Mobile...
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County Deputy Sheriff arrested for drug possession
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — BCSO Deputy Sheriff Robert Dewberry was arrested Thursday after being under investigation for drug use. According to Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack, Dewberry reported for his shift around 6 pm yesterday evening. Investigators contacted him and found Kratom, an herbal stimulant illegal in Alabama, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner speaks out following new court testimony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the Mobile store owner who was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back during a robbery. It happened back in September at Mother’s Finest on Houston Street. Investigators say two teens committed the senseless crime. The owner Grover...
utv44.com
Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
utv44.com
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
Prichard police investigating Thursday night murder
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information is […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man pleads guilty to murder at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of killing an apartment dweller while aiming for someone else pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Joseph Demarcus Nelson 26, had been charged with capital murder and faced a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole had the case gone to trial. Instead, he agreed to a plea bargain, and the Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the recommended sentence – 25 years in prison for murder and 10 years for shooting into an occupied building, with the prison terms to be served at the same time.
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
A Biloxi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, 32-year-old Albert Joseph Jones, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Man arrested for manslaughter, stealing cars extradited to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of breaking into a car dealership and a fatal crash who was arrested in Mississippi was extradited back to Mobile Friday. Wyatt Newburn, 26, is accused by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of breaking into D. Wallace Auto Sales and stealing six vehicles from the lot. The sheriff’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the victim was found...
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
