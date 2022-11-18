Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a big announcement in Luzerne County.

County council has appointed an Acting County Manager following the resignation of Randy Robertson , the switch coming just 10 days after a Midterm Election with its fair share of problems .

County council unanimously accepted Robertson’s resignation during an emergency voting session Thursday night.

Robertson’s last day is Friday, and by close of business, the county will be under the leadership of a familiar face.

“I see this as an opportunity,” said Acting Luzerne County Manager Brian Swetz.

Swetz is set to take the reigns as Acting Luzerne County Manager.

The county council appointed him Thursday night during an emergency voting session.

“My personal philosophy on the position of Luzerne County Manager is that the position handles day-to-day items, while informing council on higher priority items, like division and department heads, whether permanent or acting, and that’s all I’m gonna say today,” said Swetz.

Swetz has worked for the county for years as the Budget and Finance Division Head.

He briefly served as acting county manager before Randy Robertson started in June .

“Mr. Swetz, we heard it tonight, will inherit the budget,” said Robertson.

Robertson submitted his resignation letter to the council on Monday with a December 14 departure date, but the council decided Friday will be his last day on the job.

Robertson says he’s stepping down from his role due to family health concerns.

“I don’t leave a fight. I wish I could stay here, but I know I will never be allowed to do the job that I was hired to do and take care of my family,” said Robertson.

During the meeting, the council approved the formation of a three-member citizen search committee to help find the county’s next full-time manager.

Some residents offered suggestions to the council during public comment.

“The first and primary responsibility for the new manager should be taking care of this mess,” said David Stettler of Hunlock Township.

Swetz will begin his first full day as Acting County Manager on Monday.

