UNC-Chapel Hill surpasses $5 billion for the Campaign for Carolina
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Campaign for Carolina has surpassed $5 billion with more than one month remaining in the comprehensive fundraising campaign. More than 215,000 donors made gifts to support students, initiatives and the research and scholarship of faculty throughout the University. The total shatters...
Carolina Community Academy visits campus icons and Ackland Art Museum
On a crisp October morning, 29 kindergarteners from the Carolina Community Academy in Roxboro, North Carolina, walked through the doors of the Ackland Art Museum and were transported to early Japan. A world of kimonos, hair ornaments, and wonder awaited them. The visit to the Ackland marked the Academy’s first...
