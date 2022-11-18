Big Ten football predictions and other big game picks for Week 12
Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
The Big Ten race seems to be coming down to Ohio State and Michigan in the East. After a loss by Illinois last week, the West division is wide open: Iowa, Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota are tied for first. Even Wisconsin, just one game back, still has an outside shot.
So, how will Week 12 play out in the Big Ten? What about some of the top national games as well? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread as well as the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”)
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.
Here are our expert picks for Week 12, but first, here are the results so far.
Results So Far
@MarkRussell1975: 99-40 SU, 64-75 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 103-36 SU, 75-64 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 101-38 SU, 71-68 ATS
NEXT … Big Ten games
Illinois at Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 19
Noon ET | ABC
Tipico Line:
Michigan -18
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 19
Noon ET | ESPN
Tipico Line:
Wisconsin -10.5
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin*
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin*
Northwestern at Purdue
Saturday, Nov. 19
Noon ET | FS1
Tipico Line:
Purdue -18.5
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Indiana at Michigan State
Saturday, Nov. 19
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line:
Michigan State -10
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Ohio State at Maryland
Saturday, Nov. 19
3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Tipico Line:
Ohio State -27.5
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Penn State at Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 19
3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line:
Penn State -19.5
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Iowa at Minnesota
Saturday, Nov. 19
4:00 p.m. ET | Fox
Tipico Line:
Minnesota -2.5
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
NEXT … “Pick Six” national games (six best of the rest)
TCU at Baylor
Saturday, Nov. 19
Noon ET | Fox
Tipico Line:
TCU -2.5
@MarkRussell1975: TCU
@JoshKeatley16: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU
Georgia at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 19
3:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Tipico Line:
Georgia -22
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia*
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*
Miami (FL) at Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 19
3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tipico Line:
Clemson -19
@MarkRussell1975: Clemson
@JoshKeatley16: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
USC at UCLA
Saturday, Nov. 19
3:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Tipico Line:
USC -2
@MarkRussell1975: USC
@JoshKeatley16: USC
CONSENSUS PICK: USC
Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 19
5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Tipico Line:
North Carolina -21
@MarkRussell1975: North Carolina
@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina
Utah at Oregon
Saturday, Nov. 19
10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tipico Line:
Utah -1
@MarkRussell1975: Utah
@JoshKeatley16: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 1