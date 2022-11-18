ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Big Ten football predictions and other big game picks for Week 12

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

The Big Ten race seems to be coming down to Ohio State and Michigan in the East. After a loss by Illinois last week, the West division is wide open: Iowa, Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota are tied for first. Even Wisconsin, just one game back, still has an outside shot.

So, how will Week 12 play out in the Big Ten? What about some of the top national games as well? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread as well as the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”)

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Here are our expert picks for Week 12, but first, here are the results so far.

Results So Far

@MarkRussell1975: 99-40 SU, 64-75 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 103-36 SU, 75-64 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 101-38 SU, 71-68 ATS

NEXT … Big Ten games

Illinois at Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 19

Noon ET | ABC

Tipico Line:

Michigan -18

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 19

Noon ET | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Wisconsin -10.5

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin*

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin*

Northwestern at Purdue

Saturday, Nov. 19

Noon ET | FS1

Tipico Line:

Purdue -18.5

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Indiana at Michigan State

Saturday, Nov. 19

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line:

Michigan State -10

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Ohio State at Maryland

Saturday, Nov. 19

3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Tipico Line:

Ohio State -27.5

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Penn State at Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 19

3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line:

Penn State -19.5

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Iowa at Minnesota

Saturday, Nov. 19

4:00 p.m. ET | Fox

Tipico Line:

Minnesota -2.5

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

NEXT … “Pick Six” national games (six best of the rest)

TCU at Baylor

Saturday, Nov. 19

Noon ET | Fox

Tipico Line:

TCU -2.5

@MarkRussell1975: TCU

@JoshKeatley16: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU

Georgia at Kentucky

Saturday, Nov. 19

3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Tipico Line:

Georgia -22

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia*

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia*

Miami (FL) at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 19

3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Clemson -19

@MarkRussell1975: Clemson

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

USC at UCLA

Saturday, Nov. 19

3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Tipico Line:

USC -2

@MarkRussell1975: USC

@JoshKeatley16: USC

CONSENSUS PICK: USC

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 19

5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Tipico Line:

North Carolina -21

@MarkRussell1975: North Carolina

@JoshKeatley16: North Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: North Carolina

Utah at Oregon

Saturday, Nov. 19

10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tipico Line:

Utah -1

@MarkRussell1975: Utah

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

