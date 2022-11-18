Read full article on original website
Woman Sentenced to Life for Slamming Granddaughter Against Hard Surface, Killing Her
By Xara Aziz. An Alabama woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing her two-year-old step-granddaughter, according to local news reports. Pamella Shelton was charged and later convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced late last week.
buzzfeednews.com
One Of The Former Officers Charged For Killing George Floyd Has Pleaded Guilty To A Manslaughter Charge
One of the the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter ahead of his state trial. J. Alexander Kueng accepted the plea deal, which comes with a recommended sentence of 42 months imprisonment, just before his joint trial with former fellow officer Tou Thao was set to begin, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County District Court confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Almost every Black officer at this Tennessee police department says they’ve experienced discrimination
Almost all the 15 Black officers at the police department in Knoxville, Tennessee, have felt discriminated against, according to an external review of the department. And none of them thinks the promotional process is fair, either. The recently released review was conducted by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes...
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Charlotte woman’s death in Cabo being investigated as killing, state AG in Mexico says
CHARLOTTE — There are more questions than answers in the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson. She died while on a trip to Cabo with friends, but her parents never believed the story those friends told them. The agency presiding over the case in Mexico confirmed to ABC News...
"No justice served": Family slams sentence given to ex-Philly cop for killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Plowden family does not feel justice was served, but they're ready to heal after an emotional day in court Thursday.A judge sentenced former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison for the killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, in 2017. Family members and District Attorney Larry Krasner objected to the length of the sentence."My brother died in vain and we waited five long years to have no justice served at all," said Diamond Plowden, Plowden's sister."I was far from surprised, but I was very disappointed," said...
What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges
Attorney Glennon Threatt shares what he thinks can happen legally in the case of Shanquella Robinson, who was beaten to death in Mexico. The post What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico
The 25-year-old died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Mexico. Authorities contradict the autopsy, which found she was murdered after a fight on video. The post What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico appeared first on NewsOne. The post What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friend, Autopsy Suggests Murder In Mexico appeared first on 92 Q.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims four people, including three children
A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.Major Mike Louth told reporters that four people had been killed and that three of the victims were children, NBC12 reported. A suspect has been arrested and the victims have been identified as JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey Cottle, 4, Jayson Cottle, 4.On Friday afternoon, police said in a press release that “police entered the residence to perform a...
TV producer’s $5M bail revoked after judge says he’s a danger to society
LOS ANGELES — A Hollywood producer charged with sex crimes was remanded into custody Tuesday after a judge characterized him as a potential danger to society. Eric Weinberg, best known for his work as co-executive producer of the TV show “Scrubs,” was led away in handcuffs by a deputy after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault by means to cause great bodily harm and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
