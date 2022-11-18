Read full article on original website
New York Giants lose 6 players to injury in loss to Lions
The Giants saw six players exit Sunday's loss with injuries, including WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN.
'It was the best thing that ever happened to me': Campbell learned valuable lessons with Giants
DETROIT -- As a newcomer to the Big Apple, a 23-year-old Dan Campbell could feel the pressure immediately. The former tight end was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1999 NFL draft. One day, his wife Holly -- who would often read the local tabloids -- approached him with something that he’ll never forget.
