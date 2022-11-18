Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
Some Indiana veteran families eligible for holiday funds
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana veteran families may be eligible for up to $500 per dependent for holiday needs through a new program. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning their MFRF’s Operation Holiday program. The program is now open for applicants. Officials say Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 […]
95.3 MNC
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
Member of Exonerated Five shares his story at Indianapolis event
INDIANAPOLIS — The power of words was on full display Saturday at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis. The library hosted a competition where young people used poetry to express themselves and overcome. No one knows what it means to overcome more than Kevin Richardson. He's a member of...
Indiana governor honors southern Indiana leader with the state's highest honor
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chief Elf of Santa Claus, Indiana has just received the state's highest award for her life of service to the community. Governor Eric Holcomb said on Friday this year's Sachem Award recipient is southern Indiana leader Pat Koch, one of the original partners of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in southern Indiana.
How to Watch No. 12 Indiana Basketball Against Miami of Ohio
Indiana basketball (3-0) versus Miami of Ohio (1-3) tips off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school
An Indianapolis-based charter school announced this week that it will receive an unsolicited $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The discretionary gift came as a surprise to Paramount Schools of Excellence, said chief executive officer Tommy Reddicks. The funds are already earmarked for the ongoing construction of two new […] The post MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
abc57.com
School Meal Program highlighted by Indiana Department of Education
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The Indiana Department of Education is sharing reduced-price meals or free milk or federal eligibility guidelines served under the federally-funded National School Lunch Program, Child and Adult Care Food Program, School Breakfast Program, and Special Milk Programs. Used for determining eligibility, income criteria and household size are available...
95.3 MNC
Indiana said to be in a “diabetes epidemic”
Health experts say Indiana is in a “diabetes epidemic.” An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. That’s about 12-percent of the state’s population. Experts say the epidemic is not over how many people have the disease, but how expensive it has become...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis-Based Behavioral Pediatrician’s Advice for Parents of Children with ADHD
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.
New chapter: Adoption Day an exciting, emotional moment for 30 Marion County families
INDIANAPOLIS — It was an exciting day in a Marion County courtroom Friday. It's National Adoption Day and 30 kids at Marion County Superior Court started a new chapter with their forever families. It was emotional and exciting for families like Teressa and Scott Carnagua. For years, they wondered...
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Indiana to use COVID relief money to install 120 legal info kiosks to aid Hoosiers facing eviction
(The Center Square) — Hoosiers facing eviction will soon have greater access to information in the form of legal kiosks to be placed throughout the state. The kiosks will enable people to fill out forms and contact a legal navigator to offer guidance through the process, Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority said, according to published reports. Indiana has more than 794,000 rental households,...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana bill setting new defibrillator requirements to be reintroduced
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state senator is planning to reintroduce a bill next session that would create new requirements for defibrillators at athletic activities. The bill would require defibrillators in close proximity to all athletic games and practices and mandate staff create a response plan. It unanimously passed the...
Racial Equity Report Card Shows Disparities Between Residents In Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new project that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card looks at large disparities in things like income, healthcare and education that exist between white residents and residents of color. “Almost every indicator we pulled, there was […]
Northwest Indiana food bank sets organization record for turkey donations ahead of Thanksgiving
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Several events in Northwest Indiana aimed to give families a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the holiday season this week. Attorney Ken Allen partnered with the food bank to help 1200 families in need with several events in Northwest Indiana. “I take it seriously our responsibility is to the community to try to […]
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
