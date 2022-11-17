ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bryan College Station Eagle

Editorial Roundup: Texas

Austin American-Statesman. November 16, 2022. Editorial: Texas medical marijuana program is a buzzkill. Nearly eight years after Texas first legalized medical marijuana, the state-run program remains plagued by excessive restrictions and limited distribution of weak cannabis that some patients say does little to alleviate their pain. We urge the 88th...
