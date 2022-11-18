Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women lose close game to Marquette in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals
The Gonzaga women could only handle so much adversity, and it caught up with them on Sunday. One day after earning the biggest wins in program history, the Zags ran out of steam in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. “We were prepared, but it wasn’t...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, Nolan Hickman battle through injuries during win over Kentucky
A disappointing defeat for No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 11 Texas on Wednesday had the potential to be a lot more devastating considering both Nolan Hickman and Julian Strawther exited the Lone Star State with ankle injuries. Strawther’s was not made public until after the Bulldogs knocked off No. 4...
KHQ Right Now
No. 2 Gonzaga leads from start to finish in marquee 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky
Fourth-ranked Kentucky was doomed from the start of Sunday’s game against second-ranked Gonzaga and possibly much earlier than that. The Wildcats were in the unenviable position of being the next team on the Bulldogs’ schedule following a 19-point loss at Texas four days earlier. On the rare occasion Gonzaga's lost, history hasn’t been kind to the team waiting in the on-deck circle.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer
Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
KHQ Right Now
Jayden Limar scores four touchdowns to lead Lake Stevens past Gonzaga Prep in 4A state quarterfinals
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – The way it began had to bolster Gonzaga Prep’s hopes of a state quarterfinal football upset on Saturday evening. The Bullpups took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in 11 plays against No. 2 seed Lake Stevens in their State 4A playoff game, grabbing the early seven-point lead when Lilomaiava Mikaele pushed into the end zone on fourth down from the Vikings 1-yard line.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
ewu.edu
Eagle 1 News: November 2022
The colorful Pacific Northwest fall that I had heard so much about didn’t stick around for too long. It seems the chilly, winter weather has arrived. With the abrupt shift from autumn to winter, I found myself thinking about transformation. Much like the change from one season to the next, Eastern is gearing up for transformation in the coming year. We’re a campus looking toward the future with optimism and building on our strong foundation of excellence.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
The Moscow Police Department said Monday that the four homicide victims are Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho. Moscow is located about eight miles east of Pullman, Washington, home to Washington State University.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
lakelandhawkeye.com
Four-Day School Week
Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
KHQ Right Now
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
WOLF
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
