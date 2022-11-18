ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

No. 2 Gonzaga leads from start to finish in marquee 88-72 victory over No. 4 Kentucky

Fourth-ranked Kentucky was doomed from the start of Sunday’s game against second-ranked Gonzaga and possibly much earlier than that. The Wildcats were in the unenviable position of being the next team on the Bulldogs’ schedule following a 19-point loss at Texas four days earlier. On the rare occasion Gonzaga's lost, history hasn’t been kind to the team waiting in the on-deck circle.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer

Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Jayden Limar scores four touchdowns to lead Lake Stevens past Gonzaga Prep in 4A state quarterfinals

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – The way it began had to bolster Gonzaga Prep’s hopes of a state quarterfinal football upset on Saturday evening. The Bullpups took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in 11 plays against No. 2 seed Lake Stevens in their State 4A playoff game, grabbing the early seven-point lead when Lilomaiava Mikaele pushed into the end zone on fourth down from the Vikings 1-yard line.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags

Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
SPOKANE, WA
ewu.edu

Eagle 1 News: November 2022

The colorful Pacific Northwest fall that I had heard so much about didn’t stick around for too long. It seems the chilly, winter weather has arrived. With the abrupt shift from autumn to winter, I found myself thinking about transformation. Much like the change from one season to the next, Eastern is gearing up for transformation in the coming year. We’re a campus looking toward the future with optimism and building on our strong foundation of excellence.
CHENEY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
SPOKANE, WA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

The Moscow Police Department said Monday that the four homicide victims are Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho. Moscow is located about eight miles east of Pullman, Washington, home to Washington State University.
MOSCOW, ID
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
lakelandhawkeye.com

Four-Day School Week

Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy