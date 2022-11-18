ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

lootpress.com

Prep Football: Patriots must beware pitfalls of success

The scene Friday night in Coal City was reminiscent of the one that took place Nov. 26, 2021 at that same location. It was 25 degrees both days and Indy fans stormed the field following a huge win. Friday’s came against two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and last year’s came against area and state power Bluefield. Both signified hurdles for Independence.
COAL CITY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roane falls to North Marion while Doddridge pulls upset

SPENCER — No. 6 North Marion punched its ticket to the Class AA state semifinals here Friday night after holding off No. 3 Roane County, 13-12. The game featured two running backs leaving the affair in the first half — Roane County’s Skyler Delk and North Marion’s Aaron Hoffman — as the game was scoreless at intermission.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
legalizationprofiles.org

Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Raleigh County shooting incident leads to arrest, victim hospitalized

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting incident in Raleigh County that left a victim hospitalized has resulted in an arrest. Jordan Morgan is being charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, according to a social media post from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The post identified Joshua Morgan...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

