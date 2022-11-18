Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
lootpress.com
Prep Football: Patriots must beware pitfalls of success
The scene Friday night in Coal City was reminiscent of the one that took place Nov. 26, 2021 at that same location. It was 25 degrees both days and Indy fans stormed the field following a huge win. Friday’s came against two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and last year’s came against area and state power Bluefield. Both signified hurdles for Independence.
Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roane falls to North Marion while Doddridge pulls upset
SPENCER — No. 6 North Marion punched its ticket to the Class AA state semifinals here Friday night after holding off No. 3 Roane County, 13-12. The game featured two running backs leaving the affair in the first half — Roane County’s Skyler Delk and North Marion’s Aaron Hoffman — as the game was scoreless at intermission.
Girls Basketball: Wyoming East seniors hoping to make history
New Richmond – The Wyoming East girls basketball program has featured an eventual pair of Division I players, an eventual pair of Division II starters and two eventual Division II National Champions – all at the same time. Though their primes didn’t all come during that 2017-18 season...
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Crews battling abandoned structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says responders are on Miller Street in Charleston for a structure fire. The call came into dispatch at 3:46 p.m. Metro 911 says when crews arrived, they advised it was a working fire on the backside of the structure. The structure is abandoned, according to dispatchers. Charleston Fire Department […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason, Upshur counties must bring harvested deer to data collection stations
FARMINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminds hunters that they are required to bring deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties to a biological data collection station for carcass examination. WVDNR personnel will be collecting data on harvested deer...
Fire destroys mobile home in Nicholas County, West Virginia
POE, WV (WOWK) — The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KSLVFD) says it responded to a mobile home fire with possible entrapment in Poe on Friday just before 9 p.m. KCLVFD says when units arrived at the mobile home on Summersville Lake Road, the fire was fully involved. The occupant made it out uninjured, […]
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) says students will return to classrooms as normal on Monday. The school system says all bus service updates were delivered via call system on Sunday afternoon. KCS asks that parents check their voicemails for those messages if they missed the call. For those who have not […]
Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter, concealing body in West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body in Mason County, West Virginia. The jury returned the verdict against Anthony Ray Yester this afternoon, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A sentencing date for Yester has not yet been set. Yester was charged in the death of […]
Photos: Crews rush to battle fire that destroyed church in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 12:22 p.m.): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate the start of the blaze that destroyed a Putnam County church, local fire department officials say. At 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department (PCVFD) was called about a fire at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church. Upon arrival, […]
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
wchstv.com
Raleigh County shooting incident leads to arrest, victim hospitalized
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting incident in Raleigh County that left a victim hospitalized has resulted in an arrest. Jordan Morgan is being charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, according to a social media post from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The post identified Joshua Morgan...
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
