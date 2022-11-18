The scene Friday night in Coal City was reminiscent of the one that took place Nov. 26, 2021 at that same location. It was 25 degrees both days and Indy fans stormed the field following a huge win. Friday’s came against two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and last year’s came against area and state power Bluefield. Both signified hurdles for Independence.

COAL CITY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO