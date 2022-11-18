ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PA Cast: Department of State Holds Dice-Rolling Event to Choose Random Seed for Statewide Risk-Limiting Audit of 2022 General Election

yourerie
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy price cap rises to record level hiking government bill for support

The energy price cap has increased to record levels hiking the cost the government will pay to cover energy bills support.Ofgem has increased the price cap to 67p per unit for electricity and 17p for gas from January.The decision will not impact the amount households pay for their energy because the government has said electricity will cost 34p per unit and gas will be 10.3p until April.Without the government support the average household would be paying around £4,279 for its energy under the new cap. The support will ensure that average households pay £2,500.Energy is charged per unit, so...
yourerie

Biden sending federal aid to western New York after massive storm

President Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York and ordered federal assistance to help respond to the severe winter storm in the western part of the state. His action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy