Young Dark Horses look to shock experienced Panthers

BEULAVILLE – For many East Duplin players a third-round playoff confrontation against Clinton might be the final chapter in their prep career. Or possibly a stepping stone to three more possible games.

Yet the bulk of players on the other side of the field could see the Panthers for a few more years.

The senior-dominant Panthers and underclassmen-heavy Dark Horses will renew a rivalry this week that started in 1975. The game is Friday at Brian Aldridge Field at 7 p.m.

“They’re a typical Clinton team – big, physical and fast,” said East Duplin coach Battle Holley, who has a 5-4 mark with East Duplin against the Dark Horses. “They’ve got tons of athletes, and their big guys can get to the football.”

Eighteen of 21 Clinton starters are either sophomores or juniors, yet after winning 11 of 12 games most could hardly be considered inexperienced.

“We’ve made leaps and bounds,” said Dark Horse head coach Cory Johnson. “I feel we play really good defense and offensively we can get after it.

“Coach Holley is a great football coach and his team plays hard in all three aspects of the game, so we’ll have to take a holistic approach and take it one play at a time.”

Backfield in motion

No. 7 Clinton (11-1), which beat Greene Central 36-28 in the second round, and whose lone loss was a 35-18 decision to Wallace-Rose Hill on Aug. 26, feature three dynamic runners in the backfield.

Quarterback Nedarian Blackwell may be the most diverse, leading rusher sophomore Justin McClarin the highest producer, with classmate and fellow RB Josiah Robinson showing steady and consistent improvement as the season progressed.

Blackwell has hit 71 of 121 passes for 916 yards and nine touchdowns, while running it 103 times for 429 yards and five scores.

McLarin, the club’s top throughbred runner, has carried the pig for 71 times 903 yards and 18 TDs and caught the ball 33 times for 490 yards and four trips to the end zone.

Robinson has 621yards via 103 totes and seven TDs.

“They run a little bit of everything, including spread stuff,” Holley said. “They also line up and run right at you.”

Follow the ball

Defensively, the Dark Horses will have to stop Duplin County’s top runner Avery Gaby (1,620 yards, 34 TDs), Nizaya Hall (697 yards, 11 TDs), QB Zack Brown (49-80, 1,099 yards, 16 TDs), and whatever wrinkle Holley uses in a Wing T offense that is based on misdirection and blocking between the hash marks.

Clinton’s defense is led by Amaris Williams, a 6-3, 245 pound lineman who is getting Division 1 offers.

Other playmakers include: DT/DE Tarik Dyches (54 tackles), Mike LB Landon Person (49 tackles), free safety Alex Evans (63 tackles) and strong safety Jakarrion Kenan (37 tackles).

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Johnson said. “That offense takes what you give them and we’re going to have to compete on every play, especially since they can pass the ball well.”

The series

No. 2 East Duplin (11-1), whose lone loss was to No. 1 Princeton, has steadily progressed through the season like a train going through the mountains.

The Panthers beat Clinton 39-22 in the second round last season, but are 2-6 all-time against the Dark Horses in the postseason. Former coach Brian Aldridge went 1-6 in the playoffs and was 9-17 overall against Clinton, which leads the series 30-14.

Clinton nipped East Duplin 28-27 in the 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The loss kept ED out of the state playoffs.

Clinton also prevailed 34-19 in 2019, but ED had 19-6 and 41-21 wins in ’18 and ’17, respectively, giving the Panthers a 3-2 mark versus the Dark Horses since 2017. Both schools were in the ECC from 2017-20.

