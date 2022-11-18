ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
ssrnews.com

Missing Dog “Karma” Case Comes Back to Bite Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office

In-home video surveillance showing Deputy Pinto questioning Damien Graves. Photo courtesy Damien Graves. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office inquiry determined Deputy Felipe Pinto violated agency policy in a botched 2021 case involving a Navarre couple, who were facing felonies until the prosecutor dropped all charges after noticing video evidence against them appeared edited.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food

DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy