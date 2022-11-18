Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
Pensacola woman punched in the face, has bleach poured on her, 1 arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly punching a woman in the face and pouring bleach on her in June, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Ricko Eugene Jenkins, 35, was charged with obstructing justice and aggravated battery, on Nov. 15. On June 19, 2022, deputies said they […]
WEAR
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
ssrnews.com
Missing Dog “Karma” Case Comes Back to Bite Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office
In-home video surveillance showing Deputy Pinto questioning Damien Graves. Photo courtesy Damien Graves. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office inquiry determined Deputy Felipe Pinto violated agency policy in a botched 2021 case involving a Navarre couple, who were facing felonies until the prosecutor dropped all charges after noticing video evidence against them appeared edited.
ssrnews.com
The Two Most Dangerous Words for Santa Rosa Citizens: Probable Cause
Probable cause is all that’s needed to ruin a Santa Rosa County citizen’s life. It’s a vague term but one which implies there is a “reasonable” belief that a crime took place. The trouble is that it’s seemingly too subjective and easily influenced by an officer’s personal feelings.
WEAR
Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food
DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
