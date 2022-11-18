Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KTVL
Flywheel Bicycle Solutions returns to Talent two years after Almeda fire
TALENT — Two years after the 2020 Labor Day fires hit the communities of Southern Oregon, a Talent bike shop that lost everything in the Almeda fire returns to its original location which was established in 2005. Flywheel Bicycle Solutions' current owner Peter Lunoak began planning to rebuild the...
KTVL
Rogue Valley organizations work together in Almeda fire recovery effort
TALENT, Ore. — The Almeda fire struck Southern Oregon in 2020 and we have not yet fully recovered. “Lots of the community has yet to rebuild, many thousands of people have yet to come back to our community, so we have to figure out what that’s going to look like,” state representative Pam Marsh (D) said, “How are our organizations going to continue to work together, how do we continue to tell our story to the outside community?”
KTVL
Phoenix-Talent School District helps families with Thanksgiving dinners
PHOENIX, Ore. — Earlier today, students from Phoenix High School and community care specialists for the Phoenix-Talent School District put together Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need this holiday season. “It’s something I can do to give back to the community,” said Shane Gordon, a sophomore at Phoenix...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Rogue Gallery and Art Center
MEDFORD, Ore. — Calling all art lovers! A hidden gem right in the heart of downtown Medford is ready for viewing. News10’s Tiffany Olin takes us Road Trippin’ through the Rogue Gallery and Art Center. Founded in 1960, the Rogue Gallery and Art Center was the first...
opb.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Your browser does not support the audio element. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give...
ijpr.org
Fourth train derailment occurs near Dunsmuir at Cantara Loop
Nine train cars derailed at 2:30 p.m., with no injuries or fatalities reported. The derailment involved empty lumber cars. The accident occurred at the Cantara Loop, a tight curve in the train tracks where a Southern Pacific train also derailed in 1991. That incident resulted in thousands of gallons of herbicide spilling into the Sacramento River, killing marine life and sickening people. Another Union Pacific train derailed in the same spot last year.
KTVL
Harper's Ice Cream Co. to open in Phoenix this Small Business Saturday
PHOENIX — A Southern Oregon licensed physical therapist gave up his 35-year career to pursue his passion and open up his very own ice cream shop. Doug Harper landed on this idea when he and his wife Karen went to Hawaii a few years ago for the birth of their granddaughter.
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
Oregon Tech student athletes injured in car crash in Florida
Athletes on Oregon Technology Institute’s men’s cross-country team and one athlete from the women’s cross-country team were injured near Gainesville, Florida, Friday after their van got into a crash. At least one person was critically injured, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals after the accident,...
KDRV
Oregon Tech athletes "treated and released" after Florida crash
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology's President says tonight the school's cross country team members were treated and released from medical care in Florida today. Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Oregon Tech (OIT) looks forward to the team's return. The team members and coach were reportedly among 10 people...
KTVL
3 hospitalized after early morning explosion
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
klcc.org
Oregon woman faces fraud charges after enrolling her dead spouse in three colleges and universities
A federal grand jury in Medford has returned a nine-count indictment against a Central Point woman for fraudulently obtaining over $36,000 in federal student aid…by enrolling her dead spouse in three different colleges and universities. Between September 2017 and April 2019, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering allegedly signed up her late...
mybasin.com
KCSO Searching for Missing Chiloquin Man
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a missing person out of Chiloquin, Oregon. Steven Kenneth Davis was last seen in December 2021 in Chiloquin and reported to have left with an unidentified individual in a vehicle that could not be described. Steven Davis is 39 years...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
kptv.com
Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Southern Oregon is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly using her dead spouse’s identity to apply for federal student aid, according to the US Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. From September 2017 to April 2019, Cynthia Pickering, age 55,...
