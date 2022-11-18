ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVL

Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions

MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Flywheel Bicycle Solutions returns to Talent two years after Almeda fire

TALENT — Two years after the 2020 Labor Day fires hit the communities of Southern Oregon, a Talent bike shop that lost everything in the Almeda fire returns to its original location which was established in 2005. Flywheel Bicycle Solutions' current owner Peter Lunoak began planning to rebuild the...
TALENT, OR
KTVL

Rogue Valley organizations work together in Almeda fire recovery effort

TALENT, Ore. — The Almeda fire struck Southern Oregon in 2020 and we have not yet fully recovered. “Lots of the community has yet to rebuild, many thousands of people have yet to come back to our community, so we have to figure out what that’s going to look like,” state representative Pam Marsh (D) said, “How are our organizations going to continue to work together, how do we continue to tell our story to the outside community?”
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Phoenix-Talent School District helps families with Thanksgiving dinners

PHOENIX, Ore. — Earlier today, students from Phoenix High School and community care specialists for the Phoenix-Talent School District put together Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need this holiday season. “It’s something I can do to give back to the community,” said Shane Gordon, a sophomore at Phoenix...
PHOENIX, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Rogue Gallery and Art Center

MEDFORD, Ore. — Calling all art lovers! A hidden gem right in the heart of downtown Medford is ready for viewing. News10’s Tiffany Olin takes us Road Trippin’ through the Rogue Gallery and Art Center. Founded in 1960, the Rogue Gallery and Art Center was the first...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Fourth train derailment occurs near Dunsmuir at Cantara Loop

Nine train cars derailed at 2:30 p.m., with no injuries or fatalities reported. The derailment involved empty lumber cars. The accident occurred at the Cantara Loop, a tight curve in the train tracks where a Southern Pacific train also derailed in 1991. That incident resulted in thousands of gallons of herbicide spilling into the Sacramento River, killing marine life and sickening people. Another Union Pacific train derailed in the same spot last year.
DUNSMUIR, CA
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Oregon Tech athletes "treated and released" after Florida crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology's President says tonight the school's cross country team members were treated and released from medical care in Florida today. Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Oregon Tech (OIT) looks forward to the team's return. The team members and coach were reportedly among 10 people...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

3 hospitalized after early morning explosion

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

KCSO Searching for Missing Chiloquin Man

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a missing person out of Chiloquin, Oregon. Steven Kenneth Davis was last seen in December 2021 in Chiloquin and reported to have left with an unidentified individual in a vehicle that could not be described. Steven Davis is 39 years...
CHILOQUIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Nov. 18

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
MEDFORD, OR

