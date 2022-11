Capping a postseason filled with dramatic finishes, the Hopkinton High School boys soccer team had one more thriller Saturday night in the Division 2 state championship game. Unfortunately for the Hillers, this result did not go their way, as top-seeded Oliver Ames scored twice in the final three minutes to grab a 3-2 victory and the championship trophy.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO