Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?
You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
CNBC
What happened to BlackBerry?
For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
TechCrunch
New Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before buying a subscription
“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company said on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue. Prior to this, the Elon Musk-led...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Google Maps just got a big 'Live View' AR upgrade — starting with these cities
Google Maps is rolling out new features including a ‘Live View’ AR feature for some cities and a new search feature for EV charging stations.
knowtechie.com
What is my WhatsApp number?
Your WhatsApp account is tied to the phone number used during registration. However, it’s possible that you could forget which number is tied to your account. There are multiple ways to do this, but if you want to stay within the app, we’ve got you covered. Viewing your WhatsApp number is straightforward. Plus, you can do it via Android or iOS.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Ex-safety boss: Twitter not adhering to app store rules would be ‘catastrophic’
Failure to adhere to Apple and Google’s app store guidelines would be “catastrophic” for Twitter, the firm’s former trust and safety chief has said.The company’s new owner Elon Musk has claimed he strongly supports free speech and wants to allow more of it on the site, though critics have suggested that is contradicted by his removal of staff who disagree with his opinions.Yoel Roth’s departure from the company was labelled last week as a major blow after many raised concerns about the Twitter Blue subscription being abused by bad actors buying a blue tick to pose as real people and...
WhatsApp Debuts Business Search Feature
Meta announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) that it has launched a new business search feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to search for businesses by name or category. The feature is live in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the U.K. with the latest WhatsApp update. Any company that has a WhatsApp business account will be visible to searches.
1Password joining Apple, Google and Microsoft in embracing passkeys — what it means for you
1Password has announced that it will be supporting passkeys starting in 2023 as part of the FIDO Alliance.
The Windows Club
How to use WhatsApp Communities on PC and Phone
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, released a new feature for WhatsApp called Communities. This is a feature that will make it possible for WhatsApp users to better organize their groups and send announcements without complexities. It is a neat feature that is available both on WhatsApp for smartphones, WhatsApp Web and via the official WhatsApp app for Windows 11/10 devices. The question is, how does it work, and should users give it any thought and their precious time?
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
How to free up storage in Gmail
If you recently created a Google account, congratulations. You have access to one of the best productivity platforms online and 15GB of free cloud storage to boot. That amount can quickly get limiting, especially since that space is shared by everything Google, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other apps. It's not always easy to pin down why you're nearly at the max of those 15GB. A lot of the time, it's Google Drive since your files are backed up in the cloud, even if you have one of the best Android phones in the market. It's also possible a good chunk of it is your email.
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
Benzinga
Now Have Your Say On WhatsApp Groups Without Engaging In Endless Banter — Thanks To Long-Awaited Feature
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META instant messaging app, WhatsApp has rolled out its Polls feature for Android, the operating system by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, and Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS. What Happened: WhatsApp Polls is available to everyone and it can be used both on group and individual chats...
