RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say
RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
Eaglecrest High School Students Respond to How the School Addressed Student Deaths
On Nov. 8, students at Eaglecrest organized a sit-in in response to the way the school’s administration addressed mental health following the deaths of four Eaglecrest students in October. After a while, the sit-in unraveled and intensified, and participating students were brought to the school’s theater for a more formal discussion about their concerns.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
4-year-old with RSV hospitalized at Colorado hospital for 19 days
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver says they are seeing three to four times as many RSV patients this year compared to years past. One of those patients is a Longmont 4-year-old, who has been hospitalized with RSV for 19 days. "You think your baby may not make it so it's hard," said Jameson Maples, her father. His daughter, Meadow Maples, started showing symptoms in October. "Coughing, high fever, labored breathing, and we took her into the emergency room where they diagnosed her with RSV, and they sent us home that day," Jameson Maples said. But two days later, when Meadow got sicker,...
City of Brighton announces ‘Name That Snowplow’ contest winners
On Friday, the second annual "Name That Snowplow" contest came to a close and now, the city of Brighton has nine well-honed nicknames for the vehicles that will keep the roadways clear during the wintry months.
DPS to vote on school closures Thursday night
Thursday evening, the Denver Public School Board will vote on a consolidation plan to close five schools due to low enrollment.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in Fort Collins bank robbery
A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fort Collins bank. Police were called to the 1800 block of North College Avenue at lunchtime Friday, where they said David O’Brien of Fort Collins held up the bank, armed with a knife. O’Brien was still inside the bank when police arrived. He was handcuffed and charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, and theft. No one was hurt in the robbery.
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
Elementary school put on brief lockdown due to break in protocol
An elementary school was briefly put on lockdown due to an employee breaking protocol Thursday morning, Sable Elementary School Principal Megan Ortiz said.
Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location
Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
sentinelcolorado.com
Attorney for ex-Aurora chief says ‘many reasons’ to doubt city’s account of firing
AURORA | Amid the hiring of a new temporary police chief and an extended search for a permanent replacement, ex-Aurora Police Department chief Vanessa Wilson’s attorney says there are “many reasons” why the community should doubt Wilson’s firing earlier this year. Wilson and attorney Paula Greisen...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
