Greeley, CO

RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say

RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
Eaglecrest High School Students Respond to How the School Addressed Student Deaths

On Nov. 8, students at Eaglecrest organized a sit-in in response to the way the school’s administration addressed mental health following the deaths of four Eaglecrest students in October. After a while, the sit-in unraveled and intensified, and participating students were brought to the school’s theater for a more formal discussion about their concerns.
4-year-old with RSV hospitalized at Colorado hospital for 19 days

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver says they are seeing three to four times as many RSV patients this year compared to years past. One of those patients is a Longmont 4-year-old, who has been hospitalized with RSV for 19 days. "You think your baby may not make it so it's hard," said Jameson Maples, her father. His daughter, Meadow Maples, started showing symptoms in October. "Coughing, high fever, labored breathing, and we took her into the emergency room where they diagnosed her with RSV, and they sent us home that day," Jameson Maples said. But two days later, when Meadow got sicker,...
Man arrested in Fort Collins bank robbery

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fort Collins bank. Police were called to the 1800 block of North College Avenue at lunchtime Friday, where they said David O’Brien of Fort Collins held up the bank, armed with a knife. O’Brien was still inside the bank when police arrived. He was handcuffed and charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, and theft. No one was hurt in the robbery.
Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbine High School football team will have a game with Ralston Valley High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location

Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees

Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
