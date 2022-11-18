ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

A cafe that makes up the heart and soul of Oak Park’s art district

Laura Maychruk of Buzz Cafe, located at 905 S. Lombard Ave., joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight the 25-year-old cafe that doubles as a gathering place in Oak Park’s art district. Together they discussed what made Buzz Cafe so special to the art district as well as how Laura handled operating the cafe during the height of the pandemic.
OAK PARK, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Chicago’s Avondale Neighborhood

Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood “just earned a spot as the 16th coolest neighborhood in the world for 2022, part of Time Out Magazine’s annual ranking of neighborhoods across six continents.” It is a historic Northwest Side enclave known for its Polish and Latino populations, with a growing food scene and laid-back feel. There are excellent restaurants, trendy bars and several micro-breweries and distilleries.
CHICAGO, IL
archpaper.com

Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity

“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Sunday’s recap of Evanston’s top stories of the week

It was a celebration Saturday night and literally “A Bright Night for the Arts” as the city hosted its annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts. Our photographer Richard Cahan rounded up the winners in the above picture. And now in case you missed it, the RoundTable brings...
EVANSTON, IL
WGNtv.com

December concert calendar: 10 Chicago shows to check out

CHICAGO — There will be tons of great December concerts in Chicago for anyone looking for an early holiday present. Here are ten of the best, including three local artists. Not too many side projects of legendary bands consist of three original members, but Radiohead have always marched to the beat of their own drum.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston

A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
EVANSTON, IL
foodgressing.com

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Vernon Hills, IL opening

Award-winning Perry’s Restaurants, a Texas-based boutique restaurant group, is proud to announce its third Chicago-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Located on a freestanding site at the southwest corner of Ring Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, Perry’s Vernon Hills is set to open...
VERNON HILLS, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
BROADVIEW, IL
BoardingArea

The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past

Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
OAK LAWN, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s guide to pizza and popcorn

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Eastern Style Pizza. Located at 2911 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving pizza, pasta, and grinders. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mellos Peanuts, located at 2407 N. Elston in Chicago. They are known for for their different flavors of peanuts and popcorn, like roasted peanuts and spicy bloody Mary popcorn.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

King David and Boss Daley

Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy