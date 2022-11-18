Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
A cafe that makes up the heart and soul of Oak Park’s art district
Laura Maychruk of Buzz Cafe, located at 905 S. Lombard Ave., joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight the 25-year-old cafe that doubles as a gathering place in Oak Park’s art district. Together they discussed what made Buzz Cafe so special to the art district as well as how Laura handled operating the cafe during the height of the pandemic.
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Chicago’s Avondale Neighborhood
Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood “just earned a spot as the 16th coolest neighborhood in the world for 2022, part of Time Out Magazine’s annual ranking of neighborhoods across six continents.” It is a historic Northwest Side enclave known for its Polish and Latino populations, with a growing food scene and laid-back feel. There are excellent restaurants, trendy bars and several micro-breweries and distilleries.
archpaper.com
Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity
“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday’s recap of Evanston’s top stories of the week
It was a celebration Saturday night and literally “A Bright Night for the Arts” as the city hosted its annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts. Our photographer Richard Cahan rounded up the winners in the above picture. And now in case you missed it, the RoundTable brings...
WGNtv.com
December concert calendar: 10 Chicago shows to check out
CHICAGO — There will be tons of great December concerts in Chicago for anyone looking for an early holiday present. Here are ten of the best, including three local artists. Not too many side projects of legendary bands consist of three original members, but Radiohead have always marched to the beat of their own drum.
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
foodgressing.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Vernon Hills, IL opening
Award-winning Perry’s Restaurants, a Texas-based boutique restaurant group, is proud to announce its third Chicago-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Located on a freestanding site at the southwest corner of Ring Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, Perry’s Vernon Hills is set to open...
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past
Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues
OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to pizza and popcorn
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Eastern Style Pizza. Located at 2911 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving pizza, pasta, and grinders. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mellos Peanuts, located at 2407 N. Elston in Chicago. They are known for for their different flavors of peanuts and popcorn, like roasted peanuts and spicy bloody Mary popcorn.
UIC professor talks emotional weight of Thanksgiving for Native Americans
CHICAGO — UIC professor Hayley Negron joins us in the studio to examine the narrative behind the Thanksgiving holiday and how for many Native Americans, it is a day of mourning. For more information visit: Homepage – Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (chicagoaicc.com)
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
