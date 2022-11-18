“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO