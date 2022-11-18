ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Sleuths Predict Another Contestant Will Self-Eliminate Before the Next Rose Ceremony

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

A surprising amount of contestants have self-eliminated outside the rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. There’s been a fair amount of heartbreak on the beach this year, and the season isn’t over yet. The two-night finale is coming up, but before the next rose ceremony , one contestant may self-eliminate

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers ahead regarding the two-part finale.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUuud_0jF8mamI00
The contestants on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stand at the rose ceremony | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Several contestants have self-eliminated from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 has featured a lot of self-eliminations. Teddi Wright went home after breaking up with Andrew Spencer, and Salley Carson left the beach shortly after arriving. In the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise , Andrew found himself in a love triangle.

He previously connected with Jessenia Cruz, but when Ency Abedin arrived and asked him on a date, he accepted. Ency and Andrew went to the Sadie Hawkins dance together, and Jessenia confronted him. Ency became upset, and Andrew finally confessed that his heart was still with Teddi. Andrew, Jessenia, and Ency all self-eliminated after he told the truth.

Bachelor Nation sleuths predict Mara will self-eliminate

The Bachelor in Paradise 2022 two-part finale airs this Monday and Tuesday. This time the men will have the roses, and it’s pretty obvious who they will hand them out to. Almost everyone on the beach is coupled up — except for Mara Agrait.

Mara arrived late in Paradise and asked Justin Young on a date, and he accepted. However, Justin previously connected with Florence. Although he had a good time with Mara, Justin chose to continue his relationship with Florence instead of Mara.

Bachelor Fantake broke down the teaser for next week’s two-part finale and came to the conclusion that Mara likely self-eliminates before the next rose ceremony because it’s pretty clear that she won’t be getting a rose.

The Bachelor Nation sleuth points out that one shot from the teaser shows her walking toward the rose ceremony, but she doesn’t appear to be present in a shot from the ceremony itself. Another brief clip shows a woman who looks a lot like Mara walking away, likely to pack her bags.

Mara was on Clayton’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

A lot of the women on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise 2022 are from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor , including Mara Agrait. Mara was born in Puerto Rico, and her occupation was listed as “entrepreneur” on the show.

Mara clashed with Sarah Hamrick while on The Bachelor . During a group date, she implied to Clayton that Sarah, who was only 23, might not be ready for an engagement. He expressed these concerns during a one-on-one date with Sarah but did not send her home until right before hometowns. Mara went home during week 7.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Sarah Hamrick Shares Why She Suddenly Left the Beach

