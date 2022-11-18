ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Christine Brown just shared some good news with her fans. The Sister Wives star confirmed more seasons of the famed reality TV series are forthcoming. Not only are more seasons on the horizon, but Christine will be inviting fans into her new life in Utah during them. Does Christine Brown’s big reveal mean fans will see less of Kody Brown and Robyn Brown? While nothing is confirmed, we are starting to think it’s a distinct possibility.

Christine Brown just revealed she’s filming for the first time in her Utah home

Season 17 of Sister Wives dealt with Christine Brown’s decision to leave her plural marriage. As the season nears completion, fans are watching as Christine packs up her things and heads for a new life in Utah. That won’t be the end of the story, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7FZo_0jF8mX4z00
Truely Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/Twitter

On Nov. 15, Christine took to Instagram to reveal that she was finally filming Sister Wives in her Utah home. The admission seems to confirm that more seasons of the hit reality TV show are on the horizon. How many more seasons is anyone’s guess, but Christine’s popularity and her decision to leave Kody Brown have some fans questioning if viewers will see less of Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in future seasons of the show.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown appear to have limited interactions now

Christine and Kody had been married for more than two decades when Christine opted to leave the marriage. They have six children together, too, with one of them still being a minor child. Still, Kody and Christine appear to have almost no interactions with one another.

Since the Sister Wives cameras are filming in Christine’s Utah home, we can assume they’ll be splitting time between filming Christine’s new life and filming the rest of the Brown family, presumably, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Since Christine is the most interesting member of the family at the moment, we can ascertain that much of the next season will revolve around her. That leaves Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, a bit out in the cold.

Regardless of who gets more airtime, Sister Wives is still a reality TV series about the Browns’ polygamist clan. As long as the show is branded as Sister Wives , viewers can expect some action from Kody and his legal wife. Still, we have a feeling the next season will be heavy on footage from Utah.

TLC has not confirmed a new season of ‘Sister Wives’ yet

While Christine Brown has confirmed a new season of Sister Wives is being filmed, TLC has been very quiet about it. That’s nothing new, though. The network is famous for only confirming an upcoming season when there are just weeks left before its premiere. The network only confirmed season 17 of the series in late July 2022. The season premiere aired on Sept. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c30af_0jF8mX4z00
(L to R) Meri, Janell, Kody, Christine, and Robyn Brown during a ‘Sister Wives’ panel | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff

TLC has yet to confirm season 18. Obviously, they have yet to announce a release date, too. Based on past premiere dates, fans can expect a new Sister Wives season, if it does happen, around September or October 2023.

