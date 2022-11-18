ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megyn Kelly Calls Meghan Markle the ‘Least Self-Aware Person’ She’s Ever Encountered

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

We know Megyn Kelly isn’t a fan of Meghan Markle . The journalist has made several comments about the Duchess of Sussex since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals.

Now, the content of Meghan’s podcasts have been “irritating” Kelly and she is not mincing words when it comes to what she thinks of Harry’s wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUuMN_0jF8mBuF00
(L): Megyn Kelly poses on the carpet at a gala | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, (R): Meghan Markle meeting members of the public at Windsor | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kelly says that Meghan is the ‘least self-aware person’ ever

On Nov. 17, Kelly spoke to Sky News Australia host Paul Murray and explained what she finds so “irritating” about Meghan’s Archetypes podcast .

“The thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you’re not allowed to say,” Kelly told Murray. “You can’t say difficult, you can’t say the B-word, you can’t say a woman’s aggressive … sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colors, whatever, we get angry, it’s not necessarily Archetypes.”

Kelly continued: “Over here [in the U.S.] people can’t buy turkeys, they’re too expensive, we’ve got record inflation … and she wants to run around word policing everybody. Have some perspective. Like I said the day after that Oprah interview, she is the least self-aware person I’ve ever had the misfortune to encounter in public life.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly has called the duchess ‘un-self-aware’

As Kelly mentioned, she has labeled the duchess as “un-self-aware” following the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020.

Kelly didn’t hold back about what she thought after the primetime special aired telling Good Morning Britain : “What I saw tonight was somebody who was totally un-self-aware — I mean, completely unaware of how she sounded … While she’s spinning this tale about how tough she had it in the castle and how lonely she was in the castle … She’s painting herself in adorations … while she was making complaints that will be totally unrelatable to 99% of the people out there.”

The journalist also opined that during that sit-down with Meghan and Harry, Oprah “stayed too broad.” Kelly tweeted : “I wanted more ‘who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur [sic] family hasn’t “educated themselves” the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?’ Eventually they’d have to get specific.”

Meghan’s podcast guest said the duchess gets so much hate

Kelly’s comments slamming the duchess come one day after Meghan had a podcast guest who insisted that she does get a lot of hate.

British actor and TV personality Jameela Jamil appeared on an episode of Meghan’s podcast titled “ The Audacity of the Activist ” and said: “It’s just an unfathomable amount of s*** you take Meghan — I can’t believe it.”

