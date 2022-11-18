Read full article on original website
Women’s Hoops Battles Texas Southern to a 67-54 Finish
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The tandem of Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker recorded career highs with 17 points apiece, leading the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday afternoon’s 67-54 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers inside Reed Arena. Jones hit 7-of-15 from the field and notched...
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, as they each logged 12 kills. Elena...
:50 From the 50: Chase Lane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
Texas A&M Finishes on Top at Art Adamson Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team finished first overall to close out the Art Adamson Invitational Friday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies pulled together 1,114 points throughout all three days and saw multiple NCAA A-cut times and two new school records.
Aggies Earn Third at Art Adamson Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team finished third at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies racked up 667 points throughout the week, bettered by USC (750) and Alabama (792). Kick-starting the third...
Kats fall to Southern Utah 17-7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston could not overcome five turnovers in a 17-7 loss to Southern Utah in the season finale at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (5-4) lost three fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions to close the FCS error with two consecutive losses. Sam Houston is moving up to FBS when it officially joins Conference USA next season.
Women’s Basketball Looks to Rebound Versus Texas Southern on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is looking to bounce back versus Texas Southern on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 2-1 to start the season after winning their first two games of the season at Reed Arena and falling at Duke on Thursday. The Maroon & White has held all three of its opponents to under 40% from the field while also dominating from behind the 3-point arc, shooting 35.6% compared to its counterparts’ 24.2% from deep.
Texas A&M Dropped Opening Match of Weekend Series
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of the weekend series against Missouri, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16). The Aggies take on Missouri again Sunday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Leading the way for A&M (12-16, 4-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth, she logged 10 kills in...
Aggies Announce 2023 Non-Conference Games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team and first-year head coach Trisha Ford released its non-conference schedule on Friday. The Aggies open the season hosting the Texas A&M Invitational (Feb. 9-12), which features Northern Kentucky, Tarleton, Texas A&M Commerce and Michigan State, which is coached by former A&M standout Sharonda McDonald-Kelley (2004-07).
College Station tops Angleton 27-20 in the area round
CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Angleton 27-20 Friday night in the area round of the UIL Class 5A-I playoffs at the Berry Center. Tony Hamilton helped seal the win late in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to make it 27-13. The Wildcats responded and drove the field to score with :50 left in the game.
Aggies Close Out Myrtle Beach Invitational vs. Loyola Chicago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Aggies (2-2) close out the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Loyola Chicago (2-2) on Sunday at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. Texas A&M owns both wins in the all-time series between the two schools. Longtime Aggie...
Texas A&M Football Standout Sammy O’Brient Passes Away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis. O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.
College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper
Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aggies snapped six-game losing streak over UMass
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the UMass Minutemen 20-3 at Kyle Field on Saturday, giving them their first victory since September. The Aggies’ victory over the one-win Minutemen, which they had a tenuous 10-3 lead over at the break, wasn’t the prettiest. The Aggies...
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
Aggies Fall to Hot-Shooting Buffaloes at Myrtle Beach Invitational
CONWAY, S.C. (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team fell to the Colorado Buffaloes, 103-75, in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday at the HTC Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus. The Aggies struggled from the field offensively and were unable...
Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field looking to snap 6 game losing streak
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team returns to Kyle Field and will host UMass on Saturday on Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air digitally on SEC Network +. The Aggies will also honor the senior class in a...
Brenham moves on after 31-10 win over Belton
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham Cubs scored 21 second half points and pulled away to beat Belton 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium during the Area Round Playoffs of the Class 5A Division II Playoffs. Brenham (8-4) will take on Port Neches Groves (10-2) in the 5A Region III...
