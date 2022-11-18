August 7, 1971 ~ November 18, 2002 (age 31) Dawn Marie Neadeau, age 51, of Red Lake, MN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Red Lake. Dawn was born on August 7, 1971, in Grand Forks, ND, to Beverly Redeagle and Douglas Neadeau. She attended school in Red Lake and was taking classes at the Red Lake Nation College. She worked at Seven Clans Casino and the Jourdain Perpich Center as a PCA. Dawn loved being a grandma and enjoyed taking her grandchildren on rides and swimming. She loved walking along Sandy Beach and watching movies from her extensive collection. Dawn also liked card games, dice, and enjoyed trying her luck at the casino. She was always willing to help anyone and her contagious laugh could be heard in a room full of people.

