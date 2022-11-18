Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County recruiting for Board of Health members
Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending
(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Good works: Boys collect trash for service project
Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
Washington Examiner
Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study
(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
Chronicle
Washington Audit: Governments Lack Data-Driven Approach in Homelessness Response
To make progress on reducing homelessness, local governments need to rely more on data to make decisions and do a better job of monitoring — and correcting — the nonprofits and organizations they contract with, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor's Office. The performance...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district
(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council Nov. 21 to continue discussions on 2023-24 budget, 2023 property tax levy
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 21, work session is set to further discuss the city’s 2023-24 biennium budget as well as the 2023 property tax levy. Since the beginning of October, the city council has received numerous presentations from city staff regarding sections of the budget and held a public hearing on the matter at its Nov. 14 business meeting.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday
Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
KUOW
Health officials urge caution as holidays near
Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
Amended ordinance in Federal Way outlaws pushing shopping carts on sidewalks
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way City Council Members voted 5-2 to amend the city’s shopping cart ordinance on Tuesday. The change will make it illegal for people to push or possess a shopping cart on sidewalks or places that obstruct right of way. Council member Jack Walsh,...
theorcasonian.com
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
Comments / 0