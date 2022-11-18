ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County recruiting for Board of Health members

Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending

(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Good works: Boys collect trash for service project

Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study

(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
nwnewsradio.com

Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district

(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City council Nov. 21 to continue discussions on 2023-24 budget, 2023 property tax levy

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 21, work session is set to further discuss the city’s 2023-24 biennium budget as well as the 2023 property tax levy. Since the beginning of October, the city council has received numerous presentations from city staff regarding sections of the budget and held a public hearing on the matter at its Nov. 14 business meeting.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Health officials urge caution as holidays near

Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy