SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley
On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday
While temperatures remain consistent and mild, attention remains on the wind as another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin Friday evening. Currently, the area is between two Santa Ana wind events, with one that is winding down Thursday and another that will begin tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected Friday night into Saturday The post One Santa Ana wind event ends Thursday, another begins Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cooler temperatures across the region, wind advisory in Ventura County mountains
There is a wind advisory in effect in the Ventura County mountains, valleys, and coast Friday night beginning at 10 p.m. and it ends at 12 p.m. Saturday. There will be northeast winds between 25-40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Temperatures will be between 60s and 70s throughout...
Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A wind-driven brush fire near the I-5 Freeway quickly grew to major emergency status as it expanded to a large commercial building… Read more "Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway"
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
Thousands Join To ‘Light Up Main Street’ In Santa Clarita
Thousands of residents braced the cold Saturday night and took to the streets of Downtown Newhall to take part in the festivities of “Light Up Main Street.” Mayor Laurene Weste, joined by other city council members, flipped the switch to light up Main Street as well as the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the ...
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County
(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
Stop the Presses! Ariel Stein Turns 26!!
Top of the November Sunday morn to you, saddlepals. Hope all’s well. We’ve got a beautiful autumn day ahead, perfect weather to do a little time traveling through Santa Clarita history. This morning, we’ll be moseying back to investigate my pal, Ariel Stein. There’re overcrowded schools in...
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 710 Freeway
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 710 Freeway in the city of South Gate early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:22 a.m., Nov. 19, for a car that had flipped several times and the patient was still inside the vehicle when CHP arrived at the 710 North and Imperial Boulevard.
