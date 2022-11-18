ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

Sunny today with showers on the horizon

Soak up the sunshine today! Clouds increase tomorrow. Showers return by Monday. While the on-and-off rain continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday look mostly dry. Check out our frigid morning temps! Lows bottomed out in the upper teens and 20s across Western Washington this morning. Highs later today...
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

Air Stagnation Alert Means “No Burn Day” For E. Washington

An Air Stagnation Advisory has made today a “No Burn” day for Eastern Washington. The Department of Ecology says the daily burn decision for Ecology-regulated counties is determined by the regional office responsible for the county in question. The Eastern Regional Office in Spokane is responsible for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

WSDOT: Planning ahead is the ‘secret ingredient’ for stress-free holiday travel

Washington residents planning to travel to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will want to plan now for winter weather and expect delays on most major routes. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to “know before you go” and consult the agency’s holiday travel charts to determine best times to travel, including times to avoid if possible. The Interstate 5 Canadian border forecast is not included due to unreliable pandemic travel data the last several years. Travel charts are based on 2019 pre-pandemic volumes.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Health officials urge caution as holidays near

Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

November wildfires putting strain on state resources

SEATTLE — The handful of wildfires in western Washington this late in the year are highly uncommon, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "Fires in mid-November in this part of the country are pretty unusual," said Dave Peterson, a Professor of Forest Biology at the University of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.

While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt

A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
SEATTLE, WA
horseandrider.com

Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington

A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

