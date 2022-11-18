Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Sunny today with showers on the horizon
Soak up the sunshine today! Clouds increase tomorrow. Showers return by Monday. While the on-and-off rain continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday look mostly dry. Check out our frigid morning temps! Lows bottomed out in the upper teens and 20s across Western Washington this morning. Highs later today...
q13fox.com
Wind Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday evening for the foothills of the Cascades
Winds will pick up overnight for the foothills of Puget Sound as a system digs into the eastern portion of Washington. This will open the door for not only winds, but mountain snow across the eastern Cascades.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Wind gusts up to 49 mph around Puget Sound; 6,000 without power
Wind advisories around the Sound have led to thousands without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. According to the National Weather Service, areas in western Whatcom County and the east Puget Sound lowlands are under wind advisories until 6 p.m. tonight. Whatcom areas can expect northeast winds from 20 to...
koze.com
Air Stagnation Alert Means “No Burn Day” For E. Washington
An Air Stagnation Advisory has made today a “No Burn” day for Eastern Washington. The Department of Ecology says the daily burn decision for Ecology-regulated counties is determined by the regional office responsible for the county in question. The Eastern Regional Office in Spokane is responsible for the...
Timeline: Tracking strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday, Wind Advisory issued
SEATTLE — Another round of strong winds is expected tonight into Thursday for parts of western Washington. Strong winds could lead to isolated power outages, minor tree branch damage, rough waters, and difficult driving conditions on north-to-south roadways for parts of Whatcom County, San Juan County and the western foothills of the Cascades.
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
lynnwoodtoday.com
WSDOT: Planning ahead is the ‘secret ingredient’ for stress-free holiday travel
Washington residents planning to travel to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will want to plan now for winter weather and expect delays on most major routes. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to “know before you go” and consult the agency’s holiday travel charts to determine best times to travel, including times to avoid if possible. The Interstate 5 Canadian border forecast is not included due to unreliable pandemic travel data the last several years. Travel charts are based on 2019 pre-pandemic volumes.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Common chemical in tires caused mass Coho salmon deaths in Puget Sound, scientists say
SEATTLE — Since the early 1990s, scientists up and down the West coast have known about a mysterious killer lurking in the waters of urban creeks wiping out populations of Coho salmon. THE PROBLEM. While it is natural to see dead Coho salmon in urban creeks, they are supposed...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
theorcasonian.com
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
KUOW
Health officials urge caution as holidays near
Holiday season is right around the corner, the third since the Covid-19 pandemic began. And, once again, health officials are nervous about how the health-care system will fare as people gather and viruses spread. This year, the concern is partly because of a resurgence of other viruses that have been...
November wildfires putting strain on state resources
SEATTLE — The handful of wildfires in western Washington this late in the year are highly uncommon, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "Fires in mid-November in this part of the country are pretty unusual," said Dave Peterson, a Professor of Forest Biology at the University of Washington.
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt
A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
q13fox.com
Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
KOMO News
How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next
SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
horseandrider.com
Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington
A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
