Pawn Express in downtown Kent suffered an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in damages after a man reportedly rammed a stolen truck into the business. The man, who as of Nov. 18 remained at large, allegedly stole a Ford F-150 from Way Scarff Ford in Auburn, broke into a cabinet shop in Kent to steal tools and then tried to break in to Pawn Express, 320 E. Gowe St., according to Yuriy Khryukin, a Pawn Express employee who reached out to the Kent Reporter.

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO