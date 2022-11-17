Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Are the Nets better without Kyrie Irving? Stats provide interesting equation ahead of return
After serving an eight-game suspension, Kyrie Irving is set to return to the Nets lineup when they host the Grizzlies on Sunday. Following a rough start to the season, Brooklyn made strides in Irving's absence, ultimately posting a 5-3 record without their prolific guard, a stark contrast from the 2-6 record it posted over the first eight games with Irving in the lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Russell Westbrook out? Injury timeline, return updates on Lakers star
The Los Angeles Lakers' injury bug struck again Sunday night, with point guard Russell Westbrook suffering a thumb injury in their 123-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Westbrook, who played 22 minutes, left the arena with a wrap on his hand and is set to undergo further examination on Monday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nets' Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community ahead of potential return vs. Grizzlies
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving is reportedly getting closer to returning from his team-issued suspension and he took another step toward getting back on the court on Saturday. Irving has been suspended since Nov. 3 after showing support for a movie with antisemitic views and the Nets gave their star point guard a checklist to complete before he would be able to retake the court.
ng-sportingnews.com
AJ Griffin, son of Raptors coach Adrian Griffin, hits game-winning alley-oop vs. father's team in overtime
You always hear about those tough moments for a father when they realize their son is finally able to beat them in any sort of competition. It's typically a game of one-on-one in the driveway where youth and athleticism prevail over age and "dad strength," but for Hawks rookie AJ Griffin, that moment just happened to come on a slightly bigger stage than most.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Cade Cunningham out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pistons guard
The Pistons could be without their starting point guard for an extended period. Cade Cunningham is dealing with a left leg injury and exploring potential treatment options. The 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has already missed five games this season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? 76ers vs. Timberwolves start time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
On Saturday night, the 76ers and Timberwolves will meet for the first of two times in the 2022-23 season. It's been a rough start for both Philadelphia and Minnesota, two teams that entered the year with big expectations but have hovered around .500 through the first month of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Time, TV channel, live stream for Nets vs. Grizzlies NBA game
After a rough start to the season, the Nets are beginning to trend in the right direction. As they continue to work on an early-season turnaround, they'll soon welcome star guard Kyrie Irving back into the lineup. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for...
Aaron Judge lands in Bay Area for meetings with the SF Giants
The SF Giants will be meeting with Aaron Judge in the coming days after the Yankees star landed at SFO on Monday.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy today? Schedule, main card start time for MF & DAZN: X Series 3 boxing fight
Following a last-minute change in opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to fight on the third installment of KSI’s MF & DAZN: X Series on November 19. Rahman faces former NFL star Greg Hardy inside Texas’ Moody Center. Hardy replaces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is soccer now America's fifth major sport? Plenty of evidence that it has definitely arrived in the USA
As Philadelphia traversed from late afternoon to late evening on the first Saturday of November, the fanatics who hold the city’s sports teams dear watched as their Union lost the grip on soccer's MLS Cup in a humbling penalty-kick shootout against LAFC and their Phillies fell to the Houston Astros for the fourth time in six games to lose baseball’s World Series.
