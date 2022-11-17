ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Are the Nets better without Kyrie Irving? Stats provide interesting equation ahead of return

After serving an eight-game suspension, Kyrie Irving is set to return to the Nets lineup when they host the Grizzlies on Sunday. Following a rough start to the season, Brooklyn made strides in Irving's absence, ultimately posting a 5-3 record without their prolific guard, a stark contrast from the 2-6 record it posted over the first eight games with Irving in the lineup.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community ahead of potential return vs. Grizzlies

Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving is reportedly getting closer to returning from his team-issued suspension and he took another step toward getting back on the court on Saturday. Irving has been suspended since Nov. 3 after showing support for a movie with antisemitic views and the Nets gave their star point guard a checklist to complete before he would be able to retake the court.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

AJ Griffin, son of Raptors coach Adrian Griffin, hits game-winning alley-oop vs. father's team in overtime

You always hear about those tough moments for a father when they realize their son is finally able to beat them in any sort of competition. It's typically a game of one-on-one in the driveway where youth and athleticism prevail over age and "dad strength," but for Hawks rookie AJ Griffin, that moment just happened to come on a slightly bigger stage than most.
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Is soccer now America's fifth major sport? Plenty of evidence that it has definitely arrived in the USA

As Philadelphia traversed from late afternoon to late evening on the first Saturday of November, the fanatics who hold the city’s sports teams dear watched as their Union lost the grip on soccer's MLS Cup in a humbling penalty-kick shootout against LAFC and their Phillies fell to the Houston Astros for the fourth time in six games to lose baseball’s World Series.
LIVERPOOL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy