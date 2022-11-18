Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Montgomery County warns of heightened risk of drunk drivers on Thanksgiving Eve
The day before Thanksgiving kicks off an especially dangerous period on the roadways that lasts through New Year’s, according officials in Montgomery County, Maryland. Public safety agencies call the day before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday,” “Drinksgiving” or “Whiskey Wednesday” because of the heavy drinking that takes place.
Shooting in Northwest DC prompts school lockdown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Administrators placed a high school in Northwest on lockdown Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure after a shooting took place near it. The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 3900 block of Chesapeake St. NW at 3:09 p.m. The tweet said there had been an exchange of […]
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George's County got a big donation from a local non-profit "Together We Can."
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. Public Schools to send out letters detailing boundary plan
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland plans to provide more details about its new boundary initiative next week. Letters will be sent out Monday to 8,300 families across the county, laying out changes to school assignments as the county tries to make room for its growing student body. The changes are part of the comprehensive school boundary plan.
Family of teen shot at Magruder High School sues Montgomery County Public Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
Neighborhood reflects after Montgomery County apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Vinod Mishra could only stare at his first-floor condominium through a fence at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex two days after an explosion tore through the building. “It’s sad to see it in this shape,” Mishra said. There appears to be no damage to the building that stands two […]
mocoshow.com
Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex
Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County
$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on the Rehabilitation of the Brighton Dam Road Bridge in Brookeville to be Held on Wednesday, Nov. 30
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to a virtual public hearing held by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to discuss the proposed construction to rehabilitate the Brighton Dam Road, Bridge No. M-0229, over Brighton Dam. At the virtual hearing, MCDOT will present the project details, costs and schedules and obtain public testimony.
mocoshow.com
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attended MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
MCDOT recently completed the fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter. MCDOT partnered with the Washington Area Bicyclists Association (WABA)...
WTOP
Churches and police exchange gift cards for guns before the holidays
Members of Zion Church and First Baptist Church of Glenarden worked hand-in-hand with the Prince George’s County Police Department to collect guns in Saturday’s 10th annual gun buyback event. On the grounds of First Baptist, people brought their unloaded firearms in their cars and were greeted by police...
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
NBC Washington
‘Don't Quit:' Maryland Students Help Save Teacher After Heart Attack
Students and staff at North Point High School in Charles County were honored Tuesday night for their heroic efforts to save the life of their welding teacher. Frank Holiday suffered an almost impossible-to-survive severe heart attack during a class back in September, and that day changed the lives of everyone present.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
mocoshow.com
Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar
On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Explosion Believed to Have Been Caused by Person Who Died by Suicide
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones and Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein held a press conference on Friday to give an update on the Quince Orchard Blvd condo fire and explosion that occurred on Wednesday, November 16. It was announced that the body of the deceased recovered from the wreckage on Thursday had been positively identified as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. The manner of death is being ruled a suicide and the cause of death was smoke inhalation and burns.
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
Comments / 0