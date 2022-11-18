Read full article on original website
Gingerbread Gallery back at Erie Canal Museum
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- For 37 years the Erie Canal Museum has transformed into a festive Gingerbread Gallery, the museum transforming into a festive 1800's canal town street scene. The gallery was created in celebration of the holidays, local landmarks, and Central New York's Erie Canal heritage with a twist, gingerbread creations by professional and amateur bakers of all ages.
