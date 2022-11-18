Valero PAC cash may have hurt Benicia City Council candidates it backed, mayor says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Related
Roche, Syrop are top two vote recipients for Hayward City Council; Salinas is next mayor
A planning commissioner and a self-described community organizer are leading the race among eight candidates for two seats on the Hayward City Council, according to results updated Friday evening by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Julie Roche and George Syrop have received more votes than any of the other...
Sheng Thao now leading in Oakland's mayor race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda Co. DA
Loren Taylor has been in the lead in the Oakland mayor's race lead since election night on Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao has been closing the gap. Meanwhile, Pamela Price has claimed victory in the historic race for Alameda County district attorney.
Elk Grove Citizen
Nguyen announces victory in Assembly race
Democrat and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen announced on Nov. 17 that she won the election for California State Assembly’s District 10 seat. On her campaign’s Facebook page, Nguyen posted that her Democratic opponent, Eric Guerra, conceded the race. The latest returns from the Sacramento County...
davisvanguard.org
Community-Based Organizations React to Newly-Elected District Attorney
Oakland, CA – On November 18, the Alameda County Department of Elections confirmed Pamela Price captured 53% of the votes for district attorney to replace incumbent Nancy O’Malley. It was the first time in 37 years Alameda County held an open election for district attorney. Price, a longtime...
Noelia Corzo wins San Mateo County Board of Supervisors seat
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat up for grabs in last week’s election will be held by school board trustee and social worker Noelia Corzo, who declared victory Thursday. Corzo, who works with people with developmental disabilities and was serving her second term as a...
Zorn turns tide in Martinez mayoral contest; McKillop and Howard in front for council
Martinez City Councilmember Lara DeLaney has conceded the mayoral race to council colleague Brianne Zorn. “With the vast majority of votes now processed, it’s clear that Councilmember Brianne Zorn will win the Martinez Mayoral race,” DeLaney wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. “My congratulations to her and best wishes ahead in serving the town we love!”
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
‘A no-brainer’: SF supervisor proposes DMV parking lot be turned into affordable housing
San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston has introduced a resolution calling on the state to turn the parking lot at a California Department of Motor Vehicles field office in the city into a 100 percent affordable housing site. “It’s a massive, state-owned property, with a mostly-unused parking lot,” Preston said. “If...
Bakersfield Channel
California Governor Gavin Newsom says wildfire investment a 'success'
(KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in the North Bay this week talking about wildfire prevention and highlighting investments in stopping fires before they start. It's what many believe may have contributed to a less severe fire season this year. Newsom gave a shout-out to the men and women...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Vallejo sales tax measure passing, but three similar Solano County proposals face defeat
Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures, but as vote tallies continue to trickle in a week after Election Day only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
vallejosun.com
Departed police chief gets support at Vallejo City Council meeting
VALLEJO – Several Vallejo residents and one councilmember expressed disappointment with the recent departure of police Chief Shawny Williams during Tuesday’s Vallejo City Council meeting. Councilmember Mina Loera-Diaz said she supported Williams, who suddenly resigned on Nov. 4, after serving three years as Vallejo’s top cop. No reason...
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
Air district unveils $5M grant program for installation of electric vehicle chargers
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District recently announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County Sheriff deluged with concealed carry weapon permits
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors recently approved additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests for concealed carry weapon permits. Since the Supreme Court ruling allowing Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office...
SF launches payment plan program for businesses behind on fees, taxes due to pandemic
San Francisco small businesses that have fallen behind on their licensing fees during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a payment plan that will allow them to stay open with a valid license. The payment plan program is expected to apply mostly to small restaurants and other food-related businesses.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
Term limit reforms appeal to San Bruno, but Redwood City voters reject similar proposal
Voters in San Bruno appear on track to overwhelmingly approve changes to term limits for their city council while Redwood City voters have tentatively rejected their city’s term limit reform measure. Roughly 82.6 percent of San Bruno voters have approved Measure BB as of Friday. The measure would implement...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0