JOB TITLE: Interventionist – Fixed Term for the remainder of the 2022-2023 School Year. JOB PURPOSE: The Interventionist position is responsible for providing a variety of Tiered student supports and for assisting general education teachers in providing targeted and intensive intervention and instruction for students who are academically and/or behaviorally challenged. The Interventionist may exclusively focus on academics or behavior –or- may focus on both behavior and academics. The area of focus may change throughout the year or from year to year based on the needs of students within the district.

RED LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO